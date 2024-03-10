Pep Guardiola comments on Kevin De Bruyne's reaction to getting substituted in Manchester City's draw at Liverpool

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has explained the reaction of Kevin De Bruyne when he was substituted in the 1-1 Premeir League draw at Liverpool on Sunday (March 10).

In a pulsating top-of-the-table clash at Anfield, De Buryne's superb cross was turned in by John Stones midway through the first half to put City in front. However, the Reds roared back into the contest, with Alexis Mac Allister scoring from the spot five minutes into the second period.

De Bruyne, though, was surprisingly subbed off with 21 minutes to go as City sought a winner that would have sent them top of the table, which eventually wasn't to be.

Before that, Luis Diaz had spurned two gilt-edged opportunities in quick succession before Jeremy Doku avoided conceding a penalty deep in stoppage time when he appeared to bring down Mac Allister inside the box.

Guardiola said that De Bruyne was 'upset,' when he came off, a reaction the Spaniard apparently liked:

"Now he's happy," the Spaniard said (as per Sam Lee via City Extra). I like it that he's upset. ..."

The stalemate extended City's unbeaten run across competitions to 21 games as they find themselves a point behind leaders Arsenal with 10 games remaining.

How has Kevin De Bruyne fared for Manchester City this season?

Kevin De Bruyne missed the first half of the season due to a hamstring injury suffered on the opening day of the season.

Having recently returned to action, the 32-year-old has already racked up two goals and 13 assists in 14 games across competitions. Thta includes a goal and five assists in nine league games.

He has also provided five assists in three games in the FA Cup, where Manchester City play Newcastle United in the quarterfinal at the Etihad on Saturday (March 16). The Belgian playmaker also has a goal and two assists in one outing in the UEFA Champions League, where the defending champions have reached the quarterfinals.

His other goal contribution for Manchester City came in the FA Community Shield loss to Arsenal at the start of the season.