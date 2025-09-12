Pep Guardiola confirms 3 Manchester City stars are set to miss derby clash against Manchester United

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has confirmed three key players will be out of the Manchester United clash in the Premier League on Sunday, September 14. Omar Marmoush, Ryan Ait Nouri, and Rayan Cherki are ruled out of the game, while John Stones is a doubt and faces a late fitness test.

Speaking to the media ahead of the game, Guardiola confirmed that Marmoush will be out until the mid-October international break after picking up an injury while playing for Egypt in their FIFA World Cup qualifier against Burkina Faso. Ait Nouri and Cherki have been dealing with issues, and re set to remain on the sidelines.

He said (via Manchester Evening News):

"Omar [Marmoush] came from Egypt injured. Rayan Ait Nouri and Rayan Cherki are out. John Stones is a doubt but not a 'big issue'. The rest are okay We have to wait for tests (on Marmoush) but a few weeks I think. Before the international break he will be ready."

Talking about the Manchester United clash, Guardiola added:

"We came back yesterday, the players are good. I know how important is for our fans and it is a really important game. I trust the players a lot."

Apart from the trio, Manchester City are also without Mateo Kovacic, who has suffered an Achilles injury during the FIFA Club World Cup.

Pep Guardiola comments on Manchester City's goalkeeper situation ahead of Manchester United clash

Pep Guardiola has not revealed who will start for Manchester City following the signing of Gianluigi Donnarumma from PSG. The manager has played James Trafford in the three Premier League games so far, and said in his press conference:

"I will not demand that Gigi does something he is not comfortable with. We didn't take Gigi to do what Ederson has done. Gigi has another quality. We have the potential with the keepers that we have to use them."

"He is so tall, he is so huge. He is a big presence on the big stages. He did it in the Champions League last season. He is going to concede goals but all the while we will try and help him. James Trafford is the keeper for Man City, the keepers we can only have one. We have a season with many games and everyone will be involved."

Manchester City are currently 13th in the Premier League table, having won one of their three matches. Manchester United are ninth, with four points from their first three games.

