Pep Guardiola confirms 3 Manchester City stars will miss Aston Villa clash ahead of Real Madrid quarter-final tie

Pep Guardiola has ruled Ederson, Kyle Walker, and Nathan Ake out of Manchester City's encounter with Aston Villa which raises doubts about their availability for their trip to Real Madrid.

The Cityzens host Villa in league action at the Etihad tomorrow (April 3) looking to get back to winning ways. They were held to a drab 0-0 draw by Arsenal on Sunday with the two title rivals lacking cutting edge.

Manchester City were handed a blow in the first half of that game when Ake went off with a calf problem. The Dutch defender became the latest of Guardiola's crop to head to the treatment table.

Ederson missed the draw against Arsenal and a 2-0 win against Newcastle United in the FA Cup quarterfinals (March 16). The Brazilian goalkeeper is nursing a muscle injury and Stefan Ortega has come into Guardiola's starting XI.

Walker also sat out Sunday's draw due to an injury he sustained on international duty with England. Manchester City were left light of options in defense and it appears the situation hasn't improved.

Guardiola gave an update on Ederson, Walker, and also John Stones who was likewise unavailable against the Gunners (via the club's X account).

"I don't think so (any of them will be fit). John (Stones), maybe. The other two no chance."

The Spaniard also ruled Ake out of the Cityzens clash with Villa:

"He is injured... Hopefully, he will be back soon. I don't know exactly the timing. Next games he won't be ready."

This comes as a huge blow for the third-placed Cityzens after their points against Arsenal which meant they continue to play catchup in the title race. They trail leaders Liverpool by three points with nine games remaining.

Guardiola's men travel to Selhurst Park on Saturday (April 6) as the games rack up at the crucial latter stages of the season. They'll then turn their attention to the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals where they face Real Madrid in the first leg on Tuesday (April 9).

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti admits his side have a slight advantage over Manchester City

Carlo Ancelotti gave an honest assessment of his side's schedule.

Real Madrid won't be in action until their Champions League encounter with Manchester City next week. This gives the La Liga giants plenty of time to rest and prepare for the first leg at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Carlo Ancelotti admitted that this was somewhat of an advantage with City playing twice before their clash. The Madrid boss said (via Football Espana):

"It looks good to me, they have a more complicated schedule, this is modern football, it is obvious that we have a small advantage, but it will not affect the game."

Guardiola vented his frustrations with the grueling schedule the Cityzens would endure. They're looking to successfully defend their European crown but an injury crisis coincides with a more intense schedule than their opponents.

Real Madrid have been in red-hot form and head into the game with revenge on their minds. Ancelotti's men suffered a humiliating 5-1 aggregate loss to City in Europe's elite club competition's semifinals last season.

