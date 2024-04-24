Pep Guardiola confirms Erling Haaland injury blow, reveals 2 key Manchester City stars are fully fit

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has confirmed that Erling Haaland will not be available for the Premier League clash against Brighton & Hove Albion on Thursday, April 25.

Guardiola further updated that Phil Foden and John Stones are ready for the game against the Seagulls. Foden was not involved in training on Tuesday, Manchester Evening News reported.

Stones, meanwhile, was substituted at half-time of the FA Cup semi-final clash against Chelsea. While his fitness was in doubt, Stones took part in collective training on Tuesday, as MEN reported.

When asked about Haaland, Foden, and Stones' fitness status, Guardiola told the media (h/t Sky Sports Premier League):

"Erling is not ready for tomorrow. The other two, they're ready."

Expand Tweet

Haaland missed the FA Cup semi-final against Chelsea and was also not involved in training on Tuesday. Guardiola has now confirmed that the Norwegian goal machine won't be ready to take part against the Cityzens.

Haaland has scored 31 goals and has provided six assists in 39 matches across competitions this season. He has scored 20 league goals in 26 appearances. Hence, Haaland's absence is a big blow for Manchester City.

City head to the clash at the AMEX stadium as the third-placed team in the Premier League table. They have 73 points from 32 matches, four lesser than league leaders Arsenal with two games in hand.

Pep Guardiola claims Erling Haaland's absence isn't a big issue for Manchester City

Erling Haaland is hands down Manchester City's most prolific attacker. While Haaland's contributions in the build-up play have often been questioned, there's no doubt about his ability to find the back of the net.

Pep Guardiola, however, remains unfazed in his attacking talisman's absence. The Spaniard claimed that Haaland's absence isn't a major issue, saying (via City's website):

"It's not a big issue but he isn't available."

In Haaland's absence, Julian Alvarez is expected to lead City's attack. The Argentine has scored 16 goals and has provided 13 assists in 48 appearances across competitions this term.