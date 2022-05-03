Pep Guardiola confirms Manchester City star ruled out of UCL showdown against Real Madrid

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has confirmed that John Stones will miss their Champions League second leg semi-final clash against Real Madrid on May 4.

The reigning Premier League champions will head into the game on the back of a 4-3 victory over Carlo Ancelotti's side in the first leg last week.

According to City Xtra, Guardiola has confirmed that Stones will miss the second leg at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Stones has been in and out of Manchester City's starting line-up this season. Guardiola has preferred to start French defender Aymeric Laporte alongside Ruben Dias.

The Englishman has, however, featured regularly in the Champions League this season, making eight starts in the competition.

The 27-year-old picked up a muscular injury during his side's 3-0 victory over Brighton & Hove Albion in the Premier League on April 20. Guardiola took the risk of including Stones in his starting XI for the first leg against the Spanish giants on April 26.

Stones was deployed as a right-back as the Spanish tactician was without the services of Joao Cancelo (suspension) and Kyle Walker (ankle injury).

However, the former Everton defender was able to last 36 minutes before being substituted and replaced by Brazilian midfielder Fernandinho. Cancelo is available for the second leg and will likely replace Stones in the starting line-up.

City Xtra @City_Xtra Breaking: John Stones is 'not ready' for #ManCity and is ruled out vs Real Madrid, confirms Pep Guardiola. Breaking: John Stones is 'not ready' for #ManCity and is ruled out vs Real Madrid, confirms Pep Guardiola.

John Stones could seek a move away from Manchester City this summer

Manchester City v Liverpool: The Emirates FA Cup Semi-Final

John Stones produced a number of impressive performances for the England national team during Euro 2020. He helped the Three Lions maintain five cleansheets on their road to the finals of the competition, where they lost to Italy on penalties.

Stones will be keen to be a part of the England squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup later this year. His lack of first-team football at City could hinder his chances of making it into Gareth Southgate's squad.

Stones has made just 13 Premier League appearances for Guardiola's side this season.

City Report @cityreport_ Breaking: Pep Guardiola says John Stones and Kyle Walker haven't trained and are doubts, but they will be assessed ahead of the Real Madrid game. Breaking: Pep Guardiola says John Stones and Kyle Walker haven't trained and are doubts, but they will be assessed ahead of the Real Madrid game.

He could, therefore, seek a move away from the Etihad and look to join a club where he will be a regular starter.

Edited by Aditya Singh