Pep Guardiola explains reason behind furious confrontation with Kevin De Bruyne in Manchester City's 4-0 thrashing of Real Madrid

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has opened up on his on-pitch argument with Kevin De Bruyne during their 4-0 UEFA Champions League win against Real Madrid on Wednesday (May 17).

The Cityzens reached their second UEFA Champions League final with a confident 5-1 aggregate win over the reigning champions in the last-four stage at the Etihad Stadium.

Bernardo Silva scored twice in the first half to hand the hosts a deserved lead, while Manuel Akanji and Julian Alvarez bagged a goal apiece after the break.

During the second half, Guardiola was seen shouting at De Bruyne after the latter lost possession in Los Blancos' half. While the Spaniard told the midfielder to pass the ball, De Bruyne told his manager to "shut up" from the pitch.

During a post-match interaction with Movistar, Guardiola was queried about City's game-plan after going up by two goals against Real Madrid. Revealing the reason behind his furious confrontation with De Bruyne, he responded:

"At 2-0, we rushed a lot. Right after the half-time, [Ilkay] Gundogan lost a ball, Kevin made three transitions that weren't necessary and we rushed a lot when we had to do the opposite... sink them and turn them. But it's normal. It gets close, you rush, and it has cost us more, although in general we have had an extraordinary game."

De Bruyne, 32, produced a fine outing against Real Madrid before being replaced by Phil Foden in the 84th minute. He provided two assists, completed 29 passes and two dribbles, won five duels and made four recoveries.

Real Madrid, who drew 1-1 in the first leg against City, were utterly dominated at the Etihad. Toni Kroos came close to scoring when he hit the bar from a long distance but overall, Ederson was reduced to a total of three saves on the night.

Manchester City are set to face Inter Milan, who beat AC Milan 3-0 over two legs in their semi-final clash, in the UEFA Champions League final at the Ataturk Stadium on June 10. They will be hoping to lift the trophy for the first time.

Pep Guardiola hails Manchester City star after Real Madrid victory

Whilst lauding Manchester City's season, Pep Guardiola highlighted Rodri's outing against Real Madrid. He said:

"What a year! Everyone is talking about [Erling] Haaland, but without Rodri, this would not have been possible. He has become the best midfielder we have, it has been an imperial year for him. We are very happy, very much."

Rodri, 26, has been in eye-catching form for Manchester City in the ongoing 2022-23 season. He has scored three goals and contributed seven assists in 52 games across all competitions, racking up 4194 minutes of action so far.

His more important aspect comes at how quickly he reads opposition counters and prevents the transition. The Spaniard is an excellent reader of the game and is almost two steps ahead at all times.

Meanwhile, the Cityzens' victory over Carlo Ancelotti's side kept them on course to win a treble this season. They are favorites to retain their Premier League title as they currently hold a four point lead over second-placed Arsenal having played one game less. They are set to face Manchester United in the FA Cup final on June 3.

