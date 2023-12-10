Pep Guardiola explains reason for Erling Haaland's absence from Manchester City squad to face Luton Town

Pep Guardiola has confirmed that Erling Haaland is absent from Manchester City's squad to face Luton Town on Sunday (10 December) due to an injury.

Haaland apparently felt an issue in his foot in Manchester City's last game, which was a 1-0 loss against Aston Villa in the Premier League on 6 December. He did, however, play the entire 90 minutes against the Villans.

However, the Norwegian superstar was left out of the squad for the game against Luton, with Julian Alvarez starting up front. Asked about the 23-year-old's absence, Guardiola said, via Manchester Evening News' Joe Bray (h/t Fabrizio Romano on X):

"He [Erling Haaland] has a bone stress reaction in his foot and after the last game he felt it. He can’t play. I don't know how long he's out. Week by week, day by day, we will see what happens."

Manchester City have lost ground in the title race recently, with the team picking up just three points in the four league games before the match against Luton Town. Haaland's goals, in that regard, would be key if Guardiola's men want to challenge Arsenal and Liverpool for the crown.

The former Borussia Dortmund striker has scored 19 times and provided five assists in 22 games across competitions this season. Liverpool, meanwhile, took advantage of the Gunners' 1-0 loss to Aston Villa and are the new league leaders with 37 points from 16 matches.

Erling Haaland's numbers since joining Manchester City

Manchester City met Erling Haaland's £51 million release clause to sign him from Borussia Dortmund in the summer of 2022.

Haaland has since been scoring goals for fun, and managed 52 strikes in 53 games last season as Manchester City won a historic treble. He set the record for most goals in a Premier League season (36) and won the UEFA Champions League Golden Boot (12).

The Norwegian hitman's record at City currently reads 71 goals and 14 assists in 75 games. It remains to be seen if he will return for the Cityzens' next game, which is a trip to the Red Star Stadium to face Crvena Zvezda on 13 December.

Guardiola can afford to rest his best players in that game, considering they have already qualified for the knockout stages of the competition with a game to spare.