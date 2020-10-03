Pep Guardiola gives an update on Eric Garcia's future amid Barcelona rumors

In an interview with ESPN, Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola offered an update on Eric Garcia's future amid speculation of a move back to Barcelona for the Manchester City defender before the transfer window closes.

Barcelona have reportedly made multiple offers for Manchester City defender Eric Garcia, as they seek to bring back their former youth-product. However, Barcelona and Manchester City are miles apart when it comes to agreeing to a transfer fee.

Barcelona have spent the summer moving on the players who were told by new manager Ronald Koeman that they were not a part of his plans for the club.

Barcelona have sold the likes of Ivan Rakitic, Luis Suarez, Artur Melo, Arturo Vidal, and Nelson Semedo this summer, creating room and freeing finances for potential new signings.

Manchester City defender Eric Garcia has been vocal about his desire to return to Barcelona. However, with Barcelona signing Ajax right-back Sergino Dest earlier this week, and the Catalan giants strapped for cash this summer, Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola is unsure whether a deal for Garcia will take place this summer.

Pep Guardiola was quoted saying, "Today he's our player and on Monday the transfer window closes so I don't know, I don't know exactly what is going to happen."

"I know he wants to live there, I know Barcelona wants him but I think there's no deal between the clubs. This is what I know right now, so what is going to happen I don't know," Guardiola added.

Manchester City completed the signing of Benfica centre-back Ruben Dias earlier this week, in a deal worth £65 million. Manchester City also signed Dutch center-half Nathan Ake earlier in the summer for £40 million to fix the Manchester City defense which received a lot of criticism last season.

Eric Garcia is likely to fall down the pecking order at Manchester City as the competition for the two center-back slots intensifies. Garcia will, therefore, prefer a move to Barcelona, where he may see more regular playing time. Garcia will look to become a part of a new era that Barcelona are embarking on under Ronald Koeman.

Manchester City will be looking to offload any fringe players from their squad after spending more than £120 million on transfers this summer to balance their books during difficult financial times.