"Pep Guardiola is going berzerk on the touchline!" - Alan Shearer highlights crucial moment where Manchester City manager raged at star player 

Former Premier League star Alan Shearer believes that Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola was right to have a go at Riyad Mahrez for his decision-making in the first half against Real Madrid this past Tuesday.

Guardiola’s side were 2-0 up when they had another chance on the break. City had a two-vs-one advantage on the break, but Mahrez decided to shoot with his weaker right foot and hit the side netting.

Had he looked up, he could’ve found Foden with a simple squad pass. Foden was in a much better position in the penalty area and would have had a tap-in to make it 3-0.

Real Madrid C.F. 🇬🇧🇺🇸 @realmadriden A Benzema brace and a sublime Vini Jr. effort leave the tie wide open.

#UCL A Benzema brace and a sublime Vini Jr. effort leave the tie wide open. 📰 A Benzema brace and a sublime Vini Jr. effort leave the tie wide open.👇 #UCL

Following Mahrez’s shot, the camera panned to Guardiola, who was furious on the touchline with the Algerian’s decision.

Shearer explained that Guardiola was perhaps right in going berserk on the touchline as Mahrez made the wrong choice:

“Riyad Mahrez shouldn't have gone for the top right corner, it's a simple as that. If he had picked his head up, he'd have seen that Phil Foden was free to his left and he's got a tap-in. Pep Guardiola is going berserk on the touchline for that exact reason.”

Guardiola will rue Manchester City’s missed chances despite the win

Although Manchester City eventually won the game 4-3, they had more clear-cut chances and were guilty of not taking them.

Real Madrid will feel lucky they left the Etihad with just a one-goal deficit to make up for as they were thoroughly outplayed in the first half.

Carlo Ancelotti’s side were better in the second 45, but City were still the dominant team when it came to keeping the ball and creating openings.

Rúben Dias @rubendias 🏼🦈 First half done! Get ready for the second…🏼🦈 First half done! Get ready for the second… 👊🏼🦈 https://t.co/AOZ2vgZHYV

The tie is now precariously placed ahead of the return leg, and it’s likely that we will have another thrilling game.

Real Madrid have scored twice or more times in each of their last two home games in the knockout stages of the Champions League. Despite their obvious deficiencies at the back, they are a good attacking side.

Manchester City will have to be on their toes in the return leg as they have a slender lead and cannot afford to be as wasteful as they were at home.

Edited by Diptanil Roy