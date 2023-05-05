Pep Guardiola issues massive update regarding Manchester City star Kevin De Bruyne's fitness ahead of UCL S/F against Real Madrid

Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne is expected to be available for his side's crucial UEFA Champions League encounter with Real Madrid on Tuesday (May 9).

The Belgian missed the Cityzens' wins over Fulham and West Ham United due to a bruised foot. There has been worries about De Bruyne potentially missing the clash with Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu.

However, Pep Guardiola has confirmed that De Bruyne trained ahead of his side's encounter with Leeds United tomorrow (May 6). He said (via the Belfast Telegraph):

“He trained yesterday, trained good. Today we train and we decide after training. Losing or missing just one week or 10 days in this stage of the season is not a problem. The same happened with Nathan (Ake). If he’s fit, he can play.”

Manchester City will be concentrating on continuing their pursuit of a third consecutive title when they face Leeds. They currently sit top of the table, with a one-point lead over second-placed Arsenal and a game in hand.

However, Guardiola's men face the biggest test of their season when they collide with Real Madrid next week. The City boss insists that he will not be prioritizing the Champions League semifinal first-leg clash over the league:

“There’s a lot of games and a lot of tension. I see the team really tired after the demands from West Ham and Fulham. I have to see how the players recover, just three days from the previous game."

Guardiola continued:

“I will be focussed on how they are physically and mentally for this game. After, Madrid. The Premier League is so nice, it’s important to go four points in front of Arsenal, really important. All focus is on the game tomorrow.”

De Bruyne has been in scintillating form this season, scoring nine goals and registering an astounding 27 assists in 42 games across competitions. Hence, his return will be vital as City target a treble. They are also in the FA Cup final facing Manchester United on June 3.

Former Manchester City defender Micah Richards is worried about Real Madrid clash

Micah Richards isn't backing Manchester City to pull off a treble.

Micah Richards has played down his former side's chances of winning a treble this season. The former Manchester City right-back has doubts over their encounter with Real Madrid in the Champions League semifinals. He told the Filthy Fellas podcast:

"I don't think they're going to do the Treble. I am worried about that game [vs Real Madrid]. I'm worried. I'm worried, man. I'm worried. I've got to be honest - I am worried about them, I wrote off Real Madrid last season."

Los Merengues secured one of the most memorable comeback victories in Champions League history last season. They trailed the Cityzens 5-3 heading into stoppage time of the second leg. However, Rodrygo grabbed a brace and Karim Benzema struck an extra-time penalty to break City's hearts.

