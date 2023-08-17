Pep Guardiola made his feelings for Erling Haaland clear after giving the striker a big kiss on his cheek after Manchester City's UEFA Super Cup triumph yesterday (16 August).

The Cityzens won the competition for the first time in their history as Youssef En-Nesyri and Cole Palmer scored for their respective sides in regulation time. This was the eighth time in the last 11 Super Cup games that the final wasn't decided within 90 minutes.

The Cityzens won in the resulting shootouts, scoring all five of their spot-kicks while Nemanja Gudelj's miss proved costly for Sevilla. Before the game, questions about a potential spat between Haaland and Guardiola arose.

The Spanish tactician berated the Norwegian striker on the pitch at half-time during his team's 3-0 league win against Burnley on 11 August. He was apparently unhappy with the centre-forward moaning after not being passed the ball just before the half-time whistle.

But Guardiola ensured he sent a public message as he embraced Haaland after the final against Sevilla with the Super Cup trophy in his hands. It put to rest any doubts of a potential rift between the two.

The former Barcelona manager sought to nip the issue in the bid after the win against Burnley itself, saying (h/t Mirror):

"There’s no problem at all. It was about a connection with the players. He wanted the ball in behind him and that ball hasn't to be in behind. Sometimes you have to be patient to find the right moment. He was not frustrated, I am not frustrated."

Meanwhile, this was the sixth consecutive final (FA Community Shields included) where Haaland hasn't scored or assisted for his team.

Pep Guardiola's eyes on FIFA Club World Cup after Manchester City's latest triumph

Pep Guardiola said Manchester City's focus will now shift to the FIFA Club World Cup which commences in December in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

After winning the UEFA Super Cup for the first time in the club's history, an elated Guardiola told reporters (h/t Eurosport):

"Really pleased for the club that this title, they did not have it and now we have it. We miss just one to finish all the circle [the FIFA Club World Cup], and which is happening in December when we go to Saudi Arabia to play there."

Three English clubs — Manchester United, Liverpool and Chelsea — have won the competition but Manchester City are yet to participate in it. This year's edition will see the Cityzens, Urawa Red Diamonds, Al-Ittihad, Leon, Al Ahly and Auckland City take part.

They will be joined by the winners of the 2023 Copa Libertadores.