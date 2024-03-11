Pep Guardiola makes surprise Arsenal claim after Manchester City's 1-1 draw with Liverpool

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola had Arsenal on his mind in the aftermath of his side's 1-1 draw against Liverpool in the Premier League on Sunday, March 10.

Guardiola is aiming to become the first manager in Premier League history to win four successive league titles, and his most significant opponents are people he knows too well. While Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool have been Manchester City's biggest rivals since 2018, Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta previously worked under Guardiola at the Etihad.

With Arsenal narrowly leading the standings following their 2-1 win over Brentford on Saturday, March 9, Manchester City and Liverpool locked horns for a chance to topple the Gunners. However, neither could land a decisive blow as the match at Anfield ended in an exciting 1-1 draw.

Manchester City broke the deadlock after John Stones turned home a brilliant corner-kick routine from close range in the 23rd minute. The champions, however, were punished for a sluggish start to the second half as Alexis Mac Allister equalized from the penalty spot in the 50th minute after Ederson fouled Darwin Nunez inside the box.

Speaking to the media after the game, Pep Guardiola rued his side's failure to breach Liverpool's backline more. He then sent a veiled praise to Arsenal for their efficiency and effectiveness in front of goal.

“We need 98 minutes to win games, Arsenal need 25 minutes to go 3-0," Guardiola said.

The Gunners have been on a roll in the league since the turn of the year, recording eight successive wins. They have scored 33 goals this year, more than any other team in the Premier League over the same period.

Arteta's side have beaten both Manchester City and Liverpool this season, results that may prove to be pivotal in their title pursuit.

Liverpool midfielder named Man of the Match following Manchester City draw

Liverpool only chose to sign Wataru Endo after failing to land Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia last summer. After a bumpy start to life in England, the Japanese midfielder has seen his craft blossom at Anfield, where his steady showings have caught the eye.

Starting in the middle of the park against Rodri and Kevin De Bruyne, the 31-year-old remained unfazed as he featured against some of the best in the world. The former Stuttgart man was stellar for the Reds at the base of their midfield.

Endo finished the game with a 96 percent pass accuracy and won six of his seven duels and 100 percent of his tackles. The midfielder also created a big chance and made six ball recoveries in midfield.

Endo was named the Man of the Match as his assured display almost led to a win for Liverpool.