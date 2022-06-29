"Pep Guardiola is making a mistake" - Didi Hamann urges Manchester City against selling superstar forward

Former Manchester City midfielder Dietmar Hamann believes Pep Guardiola is making "a mistake" by letting Gabriel Jesus leave the club for Arsenal.

BBC Sport has reported that the Brazilian international has had a medical at the Gunners after six seasons at the Etihad Stadium, in which he has scored 96 times in 236 appearances.

He was also part of a side that won four Premier League titles in five seasons.

However, the 25-year-old failed to secure a regular spot in Guardiola's first-choice XI, with the arrival of Erling Haaland surely further restricting his opportunities in Jesus' favored centre-forward role.

Hamann believes that Manchester City are making a grave error in letting Jesus leave, given Haaland's sketchy injury record in recent seasons. The retired German international told Genting Casino:

"Pep Guardiola is making a mistake by letting Gabriel Jesus leave. Erling Haaland has had his injury problems and the Premier League is a very physical league.

"If you look at Gabriel Jesus' stats, they're brilliant. He's scored a lot of goals for them so I'm surprised he's been allowed to leave."

Dietmar Hamann believes Manchester City making risk-free signing in Leeds United star Kalvin Phillips

According to The Athletic, the Cityzens have agreed a fee with Leeds United worth up to £45 million for their talismanic defensive midfielder Kalvin Phillips.

The 26-year-old endured a difficult campaign last term as his appearances were restricted due to injuries. Phillips looks set to be a replacement for legendary club captain Fernandinho, who has left the Sky Blues on a free transfer.

Hamann questioned whether the England international would get a lot of game time at the Etihad Stadium, especially considering the strength City already have in that position with the likes of Rodri and Ilkay Gundogan.

The pundit stated:

"Kalvin Phillips' injury history doesn't make him a risky signing for Pep and Man City because even when everyone is fit, I'm not sure where he'll play or if he'll get a game because even Ilkay Gundogan couldn't get into the team towards the end of last season.

"In Rodri, Man City have the best holding midfielder in the Premier League and I don't know where Phillips fits into the team."

