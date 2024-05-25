Pep Guardiola names 4 Manchester United players he's scared of facing in FA Cup final 

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has named four Manchester United players he doesn't want to face ahead of the FA Cup final on Saturday (May 25) at the Wembley. The Cityzens are looking to complete back-to-back domestic doubles.

Guardiola's side are coming off an unprecedented Premier League four-peat, finishing two points ahead of Arsenal after a 3-1 home win over West Ham United last weekend on the final day of the league season.

Ahead of his side's clash with the Red Devils for the FA Cup title for the second straight year, Guardiola named the United quartet he's most wary of (as per Utd District):

“They have the runners. The actions from brilliant players they have up front. Garnacho, Rashford, Hojlund, of course, Bruno Fernandes. When he has the ball, everything happens."

About Fernandes, he added:

“The influence from Bruno on that team is outstanding, unbelievable. I saw the last few games, and I said, ‘This guy is… His creativity is one of the best I’ve ever seen’. They have experience too.”

The United captain has three goals and two assists in 11 games across competitions against City and will look to add to that tally on Saturday.

What is Pep Guardiola's record against Manchester United?

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola

Manchester City tactician Pep Guardiola has a commanding managerial record against Manchester United. In 25 games across competitions, he has won 15 times and lost just seven.

Except for two meetings each with Barcelona (won both) and Bayern Munich (won one, drawn one), all the other matchups have happened with Manchester City, whom he joined in 2016.

His first Manchester derby as City manager was a 2-1 Premier League win at the home of United. Their title clash last year was the first time Guardiola faced the Red Devils in the FA Cup.

The Spaniard's four other Cup meetings - all in the EFL Cup - saw both sides split the wins. Guardiola has won his last three meetings with Manchester United across competitions and six of the last seven games.