Pep Guardiola names Barcelona legend who could succeed Xavi as manager

Pep Guardiola has backed Sergio Busquets to take over from Barcelona manager Xavi in the future. He has ruled out a return for himself and believes his time at the club is over.

Busquets has called time on his Barcelona career and is now set for a new chapter. He left the club at the end of the recently concluded season and has now been linked with a move to Inter Miami.

Guardiola believes the Spaniard will return to the Catalan side in the future. In the meantime, he hopes that Xavi stays for a long time and wins more trophies at the club. He told the media (via COPE):

"Barca have a great coach who knows the club. He won La Liga and I hope he stays for a long time. When he decides his stage is over, Busquets or someone else will come. As for me, my stage as Barca coach is over."

Pep Guardiola was linked with a return to Barcelona by El Nacional, but he has two years left on his contract at Manchester City.

Pep Guardiola has huge praise for Barcelona legend

Pep Guardiola spoke about Sergio Busquets last month and claimed that the Barcelona great was a legend of the game. He hailed the impact of the defensive midfielder on the game and backed him to become a great manager in the future.

"His impact as holding midfielder in 15-20 years is massive. This club has the talent to reorganise and rebuild. One title is not enough, Barcelona is difficult, they were able to win La Liga but lose the CL semi-final and is a disaster season. All the club push for the next steps, that's when you become one of the best clubs in the world."

He added:

"He was the best, reads everything that happens, anticipated the situations. Didn't move much from the centre, could solve all the problems with his brain. Fascinating to work with him and learn of him. I said privately, but I wish him... he will become an exceptional manager."

Guardiola's former assistants and players have become managers at various clubs and are slowly dominating the game. Enzo Maresca, his assistant at Manchester City last season, is the latest to become a manager after Leicester City appointed him.

