Pep Guardiola names new Manchester City player who has surprised him ‘in all aspects’ during training

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola strengthened his squad significantly this summer by adding the likes of Erling Haaland, Julian Alvarez, Kalvin Philipps, and Stefan Ortega to his ranks.

After working with the new signings over the last couple of weeks, the tactician has revealed that Ortega's efforts have impressed him the most. Pep Guardiola said of the new arrivals, as quoted by Manchester Evening News:

"Hopefully not [they won't need time], as soon they settle the better. In my feeling, they won't take time. Stefan surprises us a lot in all aspects on the ball and build-up, Kalvin knows the Premier League perfectly. The way they settle in the few games we play, I think they will settle."

While new players were added to the squad, Manchester City also lost a couple of key figures this summer. Gabriel Jesus was sold to Arsenal, Raheem Sterling left for Chelsea and Oleksandr Zinchenko also joined the Gunners amid other exits.

Commenting on the departures, Pep Guardiola said that he was sad to see those players bid farewell to the Etihad Stadium. He was asked if the supposed reset was necessary this summer. The Spaniard replied:

"Sometimes, the transfer market dictates what you need to do. The first season we tried to loan and sell players we couldn't sell anyone. This season, we still have 14, 15 days and it's already done. You want to do things, it depends on the situations and they happen quicker than you expect."

"Sometimes [it's good to change the squad], but if the three players, plus many important academy players we sold, if they stayed we'd be incredibly happy."

The Manchester City manager added:

"We know each other, we continue to do what we have done. The intention in the market dictates your decisions, the wishes for the club or players. Sometimes, the player wants something, the club wants something, for both sides, the other side, when this happens we make a replacement and they are here."

How Pep Guardiola and Manchester City have fared in the pre-season

City displaying their summer signings

The Cityzens have played just two games since their pre-season tour kicked off this summer, claiming victories in both encounters. Pep Guardiola's men defeated Club America 2-1 in their first game on July 21 before beating Bayern Munich 1-0 last Sunday (July 23).

They will take on Liverpool in the Community Shield tomorrow (July 30) before the Premier League season returns in August.

