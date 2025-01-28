Pep Guardiola names the one thing 'there has not been enough of' from Manchester City in current UCL campaign

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has claimed that his side have to deliver "something special" in their must-win UEFA Champions League clash against Club Brugge on Wednesday (January 29). The Spaniard called the game an opportunity to right the wrongs of their abysmal run in the 2024-25 UCL.

After being 2-0 up against Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) last week, they allowed their opponents to mount a comeback and win 4-2. Following the loss, they slipped to 25th place in the UCL standings (eight points, two wins, two draws, three losses), one place outside the knockout qualification zone.

Speaking to reporters ahead of their must-win final league phase game, Guardiola said (via Irish Examiner):

"The situation that we have is that we have to win the game and if not we will not continue in this competition. But it's not a problem, it's an opportunity, a challenge, and we will face it. We would like to score a lot in the first 20 minutes but I don’t think it is going to happen."

"The approach is to read the game we have to play – be completely relaxed, no emotions and understand the game. I know these type of games you have to put in something special – something there has not been enough of so far in this Champions League – to win the games," Guardiola added.

With their knockout qualification on the line, Manchester City will host the reigning Belgian Pro League champions Club Brugge at the Etihad on Wednesday, January 29.

"I appreciate your concern" - Pep Guardiola on Manchester City's UCL knockout qualification scenario

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has reiterated his confidence in his side's ability to secure their spot in the knockout round of the UEFA Champions League.

Ahead of City's do-or-die match against Club Brugge, the Spanish tactician spoke to reporters. When asked about the club's situation in the eventuality of a league phase exit, the 54-year-old quickly shut the journalists down and refused to entertain a question on the topic.

Guardiola said (via Manchester Evening News):

"It's not personal for me, it's for the club. It (getting knocked out) would not be good but I'm not thinking about that right now. I appreciate your concern for if we don't qualify but I think we are going to do it. I'm not naive enough to know how important this competition (UCL) is financially for the club but we want to try and go though for sporting reasons."

Guardiola also asserted that the Manchester City squad was fully focused and determined on securing the victory. He added (via VAVEL):

"In many years this type of game happened many times. It happened more in further stages than now. We are here now because we are not good enough. I know they want it, how focused they are. I don't have doubts we will perform, but it's football – you never know."

With superstar forwards Erling Haaland and Phil Foden back in form, the onus will be on them to lead Manchester City into the Round of 32 of the UEFA Champions League.

