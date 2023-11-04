Pep Guardiola offers explanation on why he took Erling Haaland off at half-time during 6-1 Manchester City win

Pep Guardiola has clarified Erling Haaland's surprise exit at half-time during Manchester City's commanding 6-1 victory against Bournemouth on November 4.

City dominated Andoni Iraola's side at the Vitality Stadium and held a comfortable 3-0 lead during the interval. Hence, fans cast an anxious eye as Haaland was replaced by Phil Foden at half-time.

Not keen on gambling with the Norwegian striker's condition, Guardiola emphasized his ankle concern as the primary reason for his substitution. Addressing the media, the Spaniard shared with Match of the Day (via Mirror):

"Twist in the ankle, we didn't want to take risks with him he didn't feel comfortable. He'll be back maybe Tuesday but maybe next Sunday."

A critical fixture looms for Manchester City as they square off against Young Boys in a forthcoming Champions League match on Tuesday, November 7. It is a golden opportunity on the horizon for City to cement their position in the knockout stages. However, they may be without Erling Haaland, who showed off a stellar performance against the Swiss club previously, where he netted the ball twice.

The prolific striker has made a mark this season, boasting 11 goals in just 10 Premier League appearances. He has scored twice in his three UEFA Champions League appearances.

Jeremy Doku secures Man of the Match with exciting performance in Manchester City's 6-1 victory, as Erling Haaland hobbles off

Manchester City have seen a new star emerge in 21-year-old Belgian winger, Jeremy Doku.

The young dynamo secured his place in the club with a whopping £55.4 million deal from Rennes in the summer. He scored a goal and provided a staggering four assists during Manchester City's 6-1 drubbing of Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium in the Premier League.

He opened the scoring within 30 minutes and then set up Bernardo Silva three minutes later, while his shot at Manuel Akanji was deflected into the net (37').

Doku's orchestrated setups for his teammates during the second half were nothing short of masterful. He executed a finesse pass that beautifully teed up Foden to score in the 64th minute. The latter was a remarkable manifestation of the winger's vision, as he sent a cross-field pass that paved the way for a delightful chip from Silva.

With this performance, Doku has etched his name in Premier League history as the youngest player to provide four assists in a single games. While the Cityzens may have to make do without Erling Haaland in the coming days, they will be pleased to have a goal-provider in their young winger.