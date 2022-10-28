Pep Guardiola offers fitness update on Erling Haaland ahead of Manchester City vs Leicester

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola refused to confirm whether Erling Haaland would be fit for their clash with Leicester City this weekend (October 28).

The 22-year-old was substituted at half-time against Borussia Dortmund in the UEFA Champions League in midweek. Guardiola stated that the striker, who joined them in the summer, was suffering from a fever.

Haaland has played in all 11 of Manchester City's Premier League games this season, scoring an incredible 17 goals in the process.

Guardiola was asked in his pre-match press conference about the fitness of his striker, to which he replied (as per BBC Sport journalist Simon Stone):

"He is better. Training this afternoon. We will assess in a few hours."

A win for the Cityzens over Leicester on Saturday, 29 October will see them temporarily leapfrog leaders Arsenal in the Premier League.

The defending champions will be strong favorites for the clash with or without Haaland. The Foxes currently sit just one place above the relegation zone.

Brendan Rodgers wants Erling Haaland to play for Manchester City against his Leciester side

The Leicester boss is under severe pressure following their dreadful start to the season, despite having won their previous two games.

The former Liverpool boss was asked about Haaland in his pre-match press conference. He claimed that he wants his team to play the very best, as he told the media (as quoted by The Manchester Evening News):

“I hope he plays because it’s a player I’ve seen from his earlier years, and you want to see the best players. We have a chance to see a world-class player progress his talent on our shores. He’s 22, everyone can see the talent. He’s a natural goalscorer, but he works on it as well."

He added:

“He always makes the right runs. He never wastes a run. He has the hunger to be the best player he can be. Over this next decade it will be great to follow him. I hope he plays, it will be great to measure ourselves against top talents.”

Rodgers went on to add that his team will do their best to starve the Manchester City star of space, as he stated:

“When he has space, he’s really effective. His runs, his movement and his hunger to score is very clear. They have world-class talents, so we have to defend well as a team. We have to use the ball well and exploit the spaces.”

