Pep Guardiola offers honest opinion on new Manchester City contract for Ilkay Gundogan after FA Cup final heroics

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola spoke about Ilkay Gundogan's contract situation after the FA Cup final. The German scored a brace to help the Cityzens defeat Manchester United 2-1 at Wembley.

The German has proven to be a clutch player time and again during his time at the Etihad. This season has been no different as the former Borussia Dortmund star has scored 11 goals and has provided seven assists this season so far.

The midfielder's current contract, however, will run out at the end of the season. Pep Guardiola is hopeful that the situation regarding his deal will get resolved. He said after the match (via Fabrizio Romano Twitter):

“Will it get resolved? Hopefully… I wish."'

Gundogan has been a key player for Manchester City since his 2016 move. He has scored 60 goals and has provided 40 assists in 303 matches across competitions.

However, he has been linked with a move to clubs like Barcelona and Arsenal in the summer. Guardiola, though, is seemingly keen to tie the player down to a contract at City.

Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan earned plaudits for his spectacular FA Cup final goal

Ilkay Gundogan's opener against Manchester United was an absolute beauty. He struck the ball with as pure as one could have imagined. The strike was a massive confidence booster for Manchester City as well.

Gundogan was lauded by pundits for his spectacular strike. Speaking about the spectacular opener in the 13th second of the FA Cup final, Alan Shearer said on BBC One:

"Oh my goodness me. The technique is just incredible. That is such a difficult skill. The ball coming from that side, to hit it with your right foot and come onto it like that, incredible strike."

Micah Richards, meanwhile, said on the matter:

"Let’s talk about the technique, it was just wonderful. Outside of the foot, it is sensational. He has been in incredible form of late. Wow."

The goal showed the German's massive technical acumen. It further shows why Guardiola is keen to keep hold of the number eight. The player will look to put in yet another stellar display as the Cityzens play Inter Milan in the UEFA Champions League final on June 10 at the Ataturk Stadium in Istanbul.

