Pep Guardiola provides Erling Haaland fitness update ahead of Arsenal vs Manchester City clash

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has revealed that Erling Haaland will need to be assessed ahead of his side's crucial clash with Arsenal on Wednesday (February 15). The Norwegian striker was substituted at half-time during the Cityzens' 3-1 win over Aston Villa on Sunday (February 12).

Haaland failed to get on the scoresheet but provided the assist for Ilkay Gundogan's goal in the 39th minute. It took his tally for the season to 35 goal contributions in 29 games across competitions.

However, Haaland picked up a thigh injury due to a kick early in the victory over the Villains. Guardiola has commented on the forward's situation ahead of the side's encounter with Arsenal. He said (via the Independent):

“Erling has a kick and we will see in the next days how he will do.I think it is not injured but tomorrow we will see. Maybe Wednesday, but if there is some risks he is not going to play."

Guardiola added:

“If he’s not ready, somebody else will play. But hopefully he is ready."

Manchester City's win over Unai Emery's side was vital as they climbed to within three points of Wednesday's opponents in the Premier League title race. They travel to the Emirates to face Mikel Arteta's high-flying Gunners. However, the north Londoners have faltered as of late, drawing 1-1 with Brentford on Saturday (February 11) and losing 1-0 to Everton on February 4.

Manchester City's Rodri speaks ahead of top-of-the-table battle with Arsenal

Rodri is eager for Manchester City to claim top spot on Wednesday.

Rodri scored Manchester City's opener in their 3-1 win over Villa. The Spanish midfielder was at his best, putting out fires and helping Guardiola's side race forward. He is looking forward to Wednesday's meeting with the Gunners. He told the club's official website (via CityXtra):

"We have the chance to go top [on Wednesday night]. Go there [Arsenal] and show our personality, the team we are. They are playing at an incredible level and we have an incredible level too. It is going to be an incredible fight and an incredible battle."

Arteta's men have been in impressive form at home this season, winning eight and drawing two of 10 matches at the Emirates. Only City have a better home record in the Premier League, and they have played two more home games than the Gunners.

Arsenal will be looking to make a statement of their intentions to claim the Premier League title from the Cityzens. However, the reigning champions will be eager to place themselves at the top of the league.

