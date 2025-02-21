Pep Guardiola provides Erling Haaland fitness update ahead of Manchester City's clash against Liverpool

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has provided an update on the fitness of star striker Erling Haaland ahead of their clash against Liverpool this weekend. The Cityzens will hope to derail their opponents' title ambitions when they face each other at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday.

Ad

Guardiola had to keep Erling Haaland on the bench against Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu on Wednesday in the UEFA Champions League playoff second leg. His side meekly succumbed to a 3-1 defeat as they lost 6-3 on aggregate. The 24-year-old was among the substitutes but didn't even make it off the bench to warm up, indicating he was unfit to participate.

In his press conference ahead of the game on Sunday, Pep Guardiola spoke about the fitness of the Norway international. He made it clear that nothing is certain with the striker, and he may or may not feature against the Reds. It will depend on the results of a test to be carried out later.

Ad

Trending

Guardiola said (via Manchester Evening News):

"I don't know yet. Tomorrow will know it. Maybe [he will be fit], but I don't know. We train today, tomorrow he will test. It is better to have him on the pitch than not have him. We're in the position we're in right now. Everyone is responsible for good and bad things. With Erling we're stronger."

Ad

Erling Haaland picked up his injury in the closing stages of Manchester City's 4-0 win over Newcastle United last weekend. The former Borussia Dortmund man had provided an assist for James McAtee to score his side's fourth goal. He then appeared to hurt his knee as he closed down a defender. He was taken off wincing but walked off with his two feet and was replaced by Matheus Nunes.

Manchester City may have to turn to Egyptian forward Omar Marmoush to lead the line against Liverpool if Haaland is not passed fit. The 26-year-old scored a hat-trick against the Magpies last weekend and provided an assist against Real Madrid.

Ad

Manchester City to be without injured star for Liverpool clash

Manchester City will miss defender John Stones for their Premier League game against Liverpool on Sunday. The England international picked up a thigh injury in the UEFA Champions League game against Real Madrid on Wednesday.

Stones has appeared just 11 times in the league this season due to a series of injury problems and has picked up yet another problem. He will be out of action for two to three months, potentially missing the remainder of the 2024-25 season.

John Stones joins fellow centre-back Manuel Akanji on the sidelines, with the Switzerland international also set for a spell out injured. The quartet of Abdukodir Khusanov, Vitor Reis, Ruben Dias, and Nathan Ake will continue to rotate for the Cityzens at the back, starting with the Liverpool game.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback