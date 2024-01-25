Pep Guardiola provides Erling Haaland fitness update ahead of Manchester City's FA Cup clash with Tottenham

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has provided an update on injured striker Erling Haaland ahead of the FA Cup fourth-round clash at Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday (January 27).

Haaland, 23, hasn't played since the end of last month due to a stress fracture in his foot, missing the last nine games across competitions. City have hardly missed their talismanic striker, though, going unbeaten, winning eight times, including the last six.

Ahead of the Spurs clash at the weekend, Guardiola said that the striker is approaching full fitness but will not feature against Ange Postecoglou's side.

"He is on the verge of coming back," said the Spaniard as per Manchester Evening News. "Tomorrow, he is not ready, but he is close. Training camp was good. He trained some sessions, the last few days here he trained, but it is not perfect, and we will wait a little bit more," he said.

Haaland is in the midst of an impressive sophomore campaign at the Etihad, registering 19 goals and five assists in 22 games across competitions. City, meanwhile, will look to snap a five-game losing streak at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

"Manchester City is a fantastic club" - Erling Haaland

Erling Haaland

Despite being on the sidelines for the last few weeks, Erling Haaland won the best men's player for 2023 at the Globe Soccer Awards.

After winning the accolade, the young striker said (as per Metro) that he's enjoying playing for City and that he's looking forward to returning from his injury. The Norwegian said:

"Manchester City is a fantastic club, I really enjoy being here. I hope to be back really soon from injury, I’m getting bored of not playing."

Haaland had a fabulous debut season in English football after arriving from Borussia Dortmund in the summer of 2022. The left-footed striker amassed 52 goals in 53 games across competitions as Manchester City won their first continental treble, including their first UEFA Champions League title.