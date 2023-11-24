Pep Guardiola provides Erling Haaland fitness update ahead of Manchester City vs Liverpool

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is optimistic that Erling Haaland can play in their upcoming Premier League clash against Liverpool on November 25.

Haaland picked up an ankle injury during Norway's 2024 UEFA Euro qualifier against Faroe Island and missed the clash against Scotland as a result. City were sweating over their superstar striker's fitness ahead of the top-of-the-table clash against Jurgen Klopp's team.

Guardiola, though, is hopeful, as he told the media that Haaland has trained with the team. A decision regarding his participation against Liverpool will be taken soon. Speaking to the media ahead of the highly-anticipated clash at the Etihad, Guardiola said (via Manchester Evening News):

"He's trained with niggles yesterday, hopefully he can train today and we will see."

Erling Haaland has once again been a key player for Manchester City this season, scoring 17 goals and providing four assists in 18 matches this season. The Norwegian has scored 13 times in 12 Premier League games. Hence, his participation is a key discussion point of the game.

City, meanwhile, are currently leading the Premier League table with 28 points from 12 games. Liverpool are second, one point behind the league leaders. While it's still very early in the season, the outcome of tomorrow's game at the Etihad could have major implications in the title race.

Norway coach stale Solbakken on Erling Haaland's participation in Manchester City vs. Liverpool

Norway manager Stale Solbakken recently said that Erling Haaland's injury was not one of a very serious nature. He, however, doubted whether the striker could take the field against Liverpool.

Speaking about the Manchester City ace, Solbakken noted that Haaland's movement was the issue, saying (via Manchester Evening News):

"It’s the movement in his foot that is the problem but it’s not a serious injury. Had it been a final, I don’t know [if he would have been fit to play]. All parties agree it is probably a little too early [for him to play] but it is not a career-threatening injury.”

Manchester City have a fantastic backup in the form of Julian Alvarez, in case Erling Haaland fails to feature against Liverpool. The Argentine has played 18 matches this season, scoring seven goals and setting up five more.