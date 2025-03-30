Pep Guardiola provides Erling Haaland fitness update after his early substitution in Manchester City's win in FA Cup Q/F

Pep Guardiola has provided an update on Erling Haaland's injury situation after he was forced off during Manchester City’s 2-1 FA Cup quarter-final victory over Bournemouth on Sunday. This will raise fears for the Cityzens, who have a busy Premier League schedule, as they fight for the top four.

The Norwegian striker scored the equalizer for City after he had missed a penalty at the Vitality Stadium. However, he fell after a collision that involved Lewis Cook, who fell on his heel, and Haaland went into the advertising boards. He tried to press on after treatment but soon waved over to the bench that he could not continue.

Pep Guardiola, who spoke after the victory at the Vitality Stadium, said he was still unaware of the full extent of the injury. He said (via Evening Standard):

“I don’t know yet, we will have to see.”

Omar Marmoush came on for Haaland and wasted little time getting involved. The January arrival took only moments to pounce, scoring what turned out to be the winner and sending City into a seventh consecutive FA Cup semi-final.

The timing of Erling Haaland's injury could barely be worse for Manchester City, who face a home match with Leicester City on April 2. They also have the Manchester derby at Old Trafford four days later. Haaland’s fitness will be crucial if City are to fight for the top four in the Premier League as they sit a point behind Chelsea.

Manchester City come from behind to beat Bournemouth 2-1 despite Erling Haaland's injury

Manchester City came from behind to beat Bournemouth 2-1 and take a seventh consecutive place in the FA Cup semi-finals, where they will face Nottingham Forest at Wembley. Pep Guardiola said about the win (via Standard):

"We did it. Seven times in a row reaching semi-finals in the FA Cup. I am sorry to tell you, but this is outstanding. This generation of players, they have done this."

Erling Haaland squandered an early opportunity to give the visitors a 14th-minute penalty saved by Kepa Arrizabalaga. That let-off was seized upon by Bournemouth, who opened the scoring shortly afterwards when Evanilson scrambled home from close range (21').

City had a strong response after the break as Pep Guardiola turned to Nico O’Reilly at halftime. He made an immediate mark, providing a neat cross for Haaland to draw level just four minutes into the second period. The striker, though, soon limped off injured.

His substitute, Omar Marmoush (63'), was game-changing. O’Reilly took advantage of a defensive mistake to feed the Egyptian striker, who squeezed his effort under Kepa to complete the turnaround.

