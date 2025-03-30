  • home icon
  • Football
  • FA Cup 2024-25
  • Pep Guardiola provides Erling Haaland fitness update after his early substitution in Manchester City's win in FA Cup Q/F

Pep Guardiola provides Erling Haaland fitness update after his early substitution in Manchester City's win in FA Cup Q/F

By Nnanna Mba
Modified Mar 30, 2025 19:19 GMT
AFC Bournemouth v Manchester City - Emirates FA Cup Quarter Final - Source: Getty
AFC Bournemouth v Manchester City - Emirates FA Cup Quarter Final - Source: Getty

Pep Guardiola has provided an update on Erling Haaland's injury situation after he was forced off during Manchester City’s 2-1 FA Cup quarter-final victory over Bournemouth on Sunday. This will raise fears for the Cityzens, who have a busy Premier League schedule, as they fight for the top four.

Ad

The Norwegian striker scored the equalizer for City after he had missed a penalty at the Vitality Stadium. However, he fell after a collision that involved Lewis Cook, who fell on his heel, and Haaland went into the advertising boards. He tried to press on after treatment but soon waved over to the bench that he could not continue.

Pep Guardiola, who spoke after the victory at the Vitality Stadium, said he was still unaware of the full extent of the injury. He said (via Evening Standard):

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
“I don’t know yet, we will have to see.”

Omar Marmoush came on for Haaland and wasted little time getting involved. The January arrival took only moments to pounce, scoring what turned out to be the winner and sending City into a seventh consecutive FA Cup semi-final.

The timing of Erling Haaland's injury could barely be worse for Manchester City, who face a home match with Leicester City on April 2. They also have the Manchester derby at Old Trafford four days later. Haaland’s fitness will be crucial if City are to fight for the top four in the Premier League as they sit a point behind Chelsea.

Ad

Manchester City come from behind to beat Bournemouth 2-1 despite Erling Haaland's injury

Manchester City came from behind to beat Bournemouth 2-1 and take a seventh consecutive place in the FA Cup semi-finals, where they will face Nottingham Forest at Wembley. Pep Guardiola said about the win (via Standard):

"We did it. Seven times in a row reaching semi-finals in the FA Cup. I am sorry to tell you, but this is outstanding. This generation of players, they have done this."
Ad

Erling Haaland squandered an early opportunity to give the visitors a 14th-minute penalty saved by Kepa Arrizabalaga. That let-off was seized upon by Bournemouth, who opened the scoring shortly afterwards when Evanilson scrambled home from close range (21').

City had a strong response after the break as Pep Guardiola turned to Nico O’Reilly at halftime. He made an immediate mark, providing a neat cross for Haaland to draw level just four minutes into the second period. The striker, though, soon limped off injured.

His substitute, Omar Marmoush (63'), was game-changing. O’Reilly took advantage of a defensive mistake to feed the Egyptian striker, who squeezed his effort under Kepa to complete the turnaround.

Quick Links

Edited by Aditya Singh
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी