Pep Guardiola provides Erling Haaland injury update ahead of Manchester City vs Tottenham clash

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has provided an update on superstar forward Erling Haaland's knee injury ahead of their crucial Premier League clash against Tottenham Hotspur. The Spaniard claimed that a decision on the Norwegian's involvement in the game will be taken after the final pre-match training session.

Ad

Haaland picked up a knock in City's 4-0 thrashing of Newcastle United on February 15. He missed the next two fixtures - a 3-1 loss to Real Madrid that eliminated them from the Champions League and a 2-0 loss to Liverpool in the Premier League.

In a pre-match press conference on Tuesday, Guardiola delivered an update on Haaland's fitness. He said (via Daily Mail):

"Tonight, we will know it after training. I hope so (that he can play) but I don't know yet. He feels better but the last two games he could not play. We'll see tomorrow."

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

After starting the season with 10 goals in his first five league games, Haaland went through a lean patch midway through the 2024-25 campaign. He showcased some resurgent form before his injury, taking his tally for the season to 27 goals and three assists in 35 appearances across all competitions.

The defending champions have 44 points in 26 Premier League games (13 wins, five draws, eight losses). They sit a whopping 20 points behind runaway leaders Liverpool. The Cityzens have already been eliminated from the EFL Cup and Champions League. They will hope Haaland returns soon to help them compete for the FA Cup and secure UCL qualification in the league.

Ad

"We have done it already" - Pep Guardiola makes claim about current Manchester City rebuild

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has claimed that the current rebuild that he faces at the club is 'not the biggest challenge' he has ever faced.

Since his arrival at the Etihad in 2016, the Spanish tactician has masterminded one of the most dominant eras for any club in English football. Over the last eight seasons, he has won six Premier League titles, and a Champions League trophy. He's also won four EFL Cups, two FA Cups, a FIFA Club World Cup, among other honors.

Ad

City have been far from their dominant best in the 2024-25 campaign, sitting fourth in the Premier League and eliminated from the EFL Cup and UCL. This prompted the administration to break the bank in January, splashing over €200 million. They signed the likes of Omar Marmoush (from Eintracht Frankfurt), Nico Gonzalez (from Porto), and Abdukodir Khusanov (from RC Lens).

When asked if this is the toughest rebuild of his career, Guardiola said (via Daily Mail):

Ad

"No, we have done it already,. After nine years, it is not the same team we started with nine years ago. We have done it two or three times already. It is not the biggest challenge. The challenge I had is when I was starting my managerial career with my staff. I proved myself and my staff proved we can do it."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Up next, Manchester City will be in action against Tottenham Hotspur away in the Premier League on Thursday, February 26.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback