Pep Guardiola provides fitness update on Aymeric Laporte and 2 other Manchester City stars ahead of Champions League game against Dortmund 

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has provided a fitness update on three of his players ahead of their Champions League encounter with Borussia Dortmund.

The Sky Blues host the Bundesliga side at the Etihad on Wednesday, September 14. They will be looking to make it two wins in a row in the competition and strengthen their progression hopes.

City have been dealing with a fair bit of injuries lately. However, things are looking bright now as John Stones, who missed their opening game win over Sevilla, has been deemed fit to play.

Aymeric Laporte, meanwhile, underwent knee surgery in June. He hasn't made a single appearance for the Premier League champions so far this season but has resumed training.

Guardiola offered an update on his defensive options at a recent press conference, saying (via Manchester Evening News):

"Manu [Akanji] with just one training session did well. We have seen in that we are very happy. It is the first training session [for Aymeric Laporte] and I don't know, but this is good."

He added:

"It is going really well and we are very happy for that. After the break they will be ready to start the training."

Manuel Akanji joined Manchester City from Borussia Dortmund for £15 million on deadline day this summer. He will be in line for an early reunion with his former club when they clash on Wednesday.

Kyle Walker, however, is still out injured. He sustained a knock during their league clash with Aston Villa last weekend but continued to play until being replaced by Nathan Ake in the second half.

Guardiola later confirmed it was a muscle injury. Walker has missed their subsequent training sessions, making his participation on Wednesday highly unlikely.

Joao Cancelo may fill in for the former Tottenham Hotspur full-back until his return.

Manchester City star Erling Haaland set for sensational Borussia Dortmund reunion

Erling Haaland joined Manchester City from Dortmund for an initial fee of £51 million this summer following a glorious two-and-a-half period at the club.

During that time, he made 89 appearances and struck a staggering 86 goals, including 62 in the Bundesliga from 67 appearances.

The Norwegian ace has continued in the same vein for Manchester City. He has scored 12 goals from eight games in all competitions, including two hat-tricks in the Premier League.

Dortmund, who know his attacking game very well, will have to pull off something extraordinary at the Etihad to keep him at bay.

There will be no love lost between him and the club when they meet this week.

