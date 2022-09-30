Pep Guardiola provides fitness update on Manchester City duo John Stones and Aymeric Laporte ahead of derby against Manchester United

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has provided a fitness update on two of his key players ahead of the derby against Manchester United.

The Sky Blues host their city rivals at the Etihad on Sunday (October 2) as the Premier League returns after the international break.

City have been dealing with a few injury concerns lately and Guardiola was asked about defenders John Stones and Aymeric Laporte.

Sky Sports Premier League @SkySportsPL 'Hopefully, Stones is back in two weeks.' 🤞



Stones picked up an injury during England's 3-3 draw against Germany in the UEFA Nations League. Laporte, meanwhile, underwent knee surgery during the summer and is yet to feature for the English champions this season.

Speaking at a recent press conference, he said of Stones (via Manchester Evening News):

"He will be back then he's ready."

However, when pressed on the timeframe for which the defender will be out, the Spaniard added:

"It won't be 4-6 weeks, it might be less. I don't know when he will be back but two weeks, ten days hopefully."

As for Laporte, Guardiola said:

"He's training really well, trained alone when people were with the national teams. A long time injured, important is in training he moves well, ability with the pass is exceptional. Important to come back in this crazy schedule. For him as well."

In addition, Kalvin Phillips, who signed from Leeds United this summer, is set to remain out for a number of weeks after undergoing shoulder surgery.

The Cityzens will once again count on Erling Haaland to provide the goods in the derby. The Norwegian striker has taken England by storm since joining from Borussia Dortmund this summer.

He's struck 11 times in seven games in the Premier League, including back-to-back top-flight hat-tricks, and will be eager to add to his burgeoning tally.

Both Manchester sides enter the derby in great form

Both Manchester City and Manchester United enter the derby in great league form, making the clash all the more exciting.

The Sky Blues have continued from where they left off after clinching the title once more last season. They have won five times in seven outings this season and are unbeaten in all competitions.

They are the only team besides Tottenham Hotspur who're yet to lose a match in the league this season.

Sky Sports Premier League @SkySportsPL



Erik ten Hag is ready for his first Manchester derby. 🗣️ "We play Man City, not Haaland!"Erik ten Hag is ready for his first Manchester derby. 🗣️ "We play Man City, not Haaland!" Erik ten Hag is ready for his first Manchester derby. 🔥 https://t.co/vXzHITV8GX

United, meanwhile, recovered from back-to-back losses in their opening two games. They won the next four league matches in a row, including a 3-1 win over table-toppers Arsenal.

Erik ten Hag has managed to turn the tides following a rocky start to his tenure but this one will be his toughest assignment yet.

