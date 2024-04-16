Pep Guardiola provides injury update on 2 key Manchester City players ahead of Real Madrid clash

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has provided an update on the availability of two of his side's defensive stalwarts ahead of their key UEFA Champions League match. The Cityzens are set to take on Real Madrid in the second leg of their quarterfinal tie at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday, April 17.

Most top sides across Europe have had to deal with a number of injury problems this season, and for City, the biggest issues have come in defense. In March alone, the Cityzens lost Kyle Walker and Nathan Ake to varying injuries in addition to losing goalkeeper Ederson earlier.

Pep Guardiola spoke to the media in his pre-match press conference about the fitness of both defenders heading into the big clash. In the briefing via Goal, the manager revealed that both men are in contention to feature from the start against Los Blancos, saying:

"I am going to wait and see the training and in the last one or two training sessions see how he looks. But he looks good, his face, his mood.

"I don’t know from the bench, from the beginning [of the match] if he will be with us tomorrow. But that’s incredibly good news. We have the final training at 4 and then we will decide."

Kyle Walker and Nathan Ake were both named on the bench for the side in their 5-1 win over Luton Town at home in the Premier League at the weekend. Alongside rested Spanish midfielder Rodri, they were included in the squad just to make up the numbers as they didn't feature.

Walker had injured his hamstring playing for England against Brazil in the international break while Ake injured his calf against Arsenal. Both defenders have made a combined 75 appearances for Manchester City this season.

Rodri set to return for Manchester City in Real Madrid clash

Manchester City midfielder Rodri is set to return to action for the European champions when they face Real Madrid at the Etihad. The Spanish midfielder was left on the bench for the match against Luton Town after requesting to be left out due to fatigue.

Rodri has been a key player for Manchester City over the years and is yet to lose a single game in over a year for club and country. The 27-year-old has made 41 appearances for the club across all competitions this season, scoring eight goals and providing 12 assists.

His return will provide a welcome boost for Guardiola's side due to the qualities he brings to the side. The Spaniard is widely regarded as one of the best defensive midfielders in the world. Since arriving from Atletico Madrid in 2021, Rodri has made 248 appearances for Manchester City, registering 25 goals and 28 assists.

