Pep Guardiola provides injury update on 3 Manchester City players

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has provided an injury update on Aymeric Laporte, Kyle Walker and Kalvin Phillips ahead of their Premier League clash at Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday (September 17).

The Sky Blues will be in action at Molineaux for their first top-flight game in nearly two weeks. However, they may have to make do without key players such as Laporte and Walker.

Laporte underwent knee surgery in June and has been on the sidelines since then, missing pre-season and the season proper thus far. Walker, meanwhile, sustained an injury during the Aston Villa clash and has missed both Champions League games this season.

Although both players are on the road to recovery, Guardiola has ruled them out for Saturday. At a pre-match press conference, the Spaniard said (via Manchester Evening News):

"Aymeric (Laporte) is back in training but is not ready. Kyle (Walker) is getting better, but I am not sure if tomorrow he will be ready. We will see in training this afternoon this afternoon. (On Kalvin Phillips) (He is) a little better."

City signed Phillips on a £42 million transfer from Leeds United this summer, but the England international has had an injury-plagued stint. He has made a single Premier League appearance for the champions, coming off the bench in their opening day victory over West Ham, albeit for just a minute.

However, the 26-year-old has shown signs of recovery, making cameo appearances in the Champions League games against Sevilla and Borussia Dortmund.

Going by Guardiola's comments, Phillips could be in for another appearance off the bench on Saturday.

Manchester City looking to keep pressure on Arsenal

With 14 points from six games, Manchester City are second in the Premier League standings, a point behind Arsenal.

The Gunners have made a prolific start to their season, winning their first five games before losing 3-1 loss at Manchester United.

Mikel Arteta's side remain top of the table, so Manchester City will look to keep up the pressure with a victory.

After losing both their league meetings with Wolves in the 2019-20 season, Guardiola's troops have won their next four games in the fixture by an aggregate score of 13-3.

