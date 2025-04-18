Pep Guardiola provides injury update on 4 Manchester City stars ahead of PL clash against Everton

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has provided an injury update on four players ahead of their Premier League clash against Everton at Goodison Park on April 19. The Spanish manager spoke to the press ahead of the game (via VAVEL), starting with goalkeeper Ederson.

He said the Brazilian was "not ready for tomorrow", before admitting that he did not know how long it would take for the first-choice goalkeeper to return to training. There is some good news for City fans, though, as Guardiola revealed that Phil Foden had returned to training, having completed two sessions.

Manuel Akanji is also fit again and is likely to be in contention for the weekend game. About the defender, Guardiola said:

"Manu, he made two or three sessions with us and I see him moving really well. We will see [if he is fit for tomorrow]."

Meanwhile, Erling Haaland will be unavailable for the game, as he remains sidelined after sustaining an ankle injury in the FA Cup quarter-final.

Manchester City may need a win to hold onto top-five standing with a vital visit to Everton

Manchester City will try to retain their spot in the top five of the Premier League with their visit to Everton on Saturday afternoon. After a dramatic comeback from a two-goal deficit culminating in a 5-2 win over Crystal Palace (April 12), Pep Guardiola's side will journey to Goodison Park with their spirits high.

However, the Cityzens are still fifth in the table, two points behind Nottingham Forest. Champions League football remains uncertain, especially in the absence of key players like Haaland and Ederson. Aston Villa and Chelsea are also in the mix, both sitting just one point behind City.

Guardiola's men are under pressure to take all three points away on Merseyside, but it will not be an easy task. Everton, now 13th under David Moyes, are 17 points clear of relegation. They are coming off a 1-0 win against Nottingham Forest, and will cause the Cityzens a few problems.

This match is the start of a crucial period for Manchester City. Next, they will host Aston Villa midweek (April 22), before going up against Nottingham Forest in the FA Cup semi-final - their only hope for a trophy this season.

The Toffees will want to put in a good performance, as this match will be one of the last marquee games at Goodison Park ahead of their move to a new stadium.

