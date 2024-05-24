Pep Guardiola provides Manchester City squad fitness update ahead of FA Cup final clash against Manchester United

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has claimed that all of his first-team stars are fit to face Manchester United in the 2023-24 FA Cup final with the exception of Ederson Moraes.

The Cityzens, who lifted their fourth straight Premier League title last weekend, are keen to win their second successive FA Cup on Saturday (May 25). They will be up against their rivals, who achieved a sub-par eighth-placed finish in the league table with just 60 points.

Meanwhile, Ederson is currently nursing an eye problem. The Brazilian goalkeeper picked up his recent injury during Manchester City's 2-0 Premier League victory at Tottenham Hotspur on Tuesday (May 14).

Stefan Ortega, who arrived from Arminia Bielefeld on a Bosman move in 2022, will replace Ederson between the sticks against Manchester United. He has impressed as a backup for Manchester City this campaign, recording eight clean sheets in 19 overall games so far.

Chris Sutton backs Manchester City to beat Manchester United in FA Cup summit clash

In his column for BBC, ex-Chelsea striker Chris Sutton predicted a 3-1 triumph for Manchester City in the upcoming FA Cup final against the Red Devils at Wembley. He wrote:

"If City lose, it would be one of the biggest FA Cup shocks ever, and yet it is the mighty Manchester United who are trying to cause it. I know that sounds ridiculous, and you can call me an idiot if you like, I don't mind... but if you think about what City are like in these situations, it would be a huge shock, wouldn't it?"

Revealing his reason for backing City to win in London, Sutton added:

"We know their mindset and we have seen how they keep winning when they are on the home straight in the Premier League title race. This is exactly the same. What makes it exciting is that it is a one-off game and a derby, because everyone talks about the magic of the FA Cup in scenarios like this but, when you strip everything back, the bottom line is that there can only be one winner."

Manchester City are currently on an excellent run of form. They have lost just once in their last 35 matches across competitions, winning their last seven games on the trot. They have also beaten the Red Devils twice in the league this season, scoring six in the process.

Manchester United, on the other hand, have recorded two victories, one draw, and seven defeats in their past 10 meetings against City.