Pep Guardiola provides positive injury update on injured Manchester City star ahead of Wolves fixture

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has given a significant injury update, saying in a press conference that defender John Stones is recovering well. He added that the 29-year-old is training alone and could make a return soon.

He also provided updates on the progress of Kevin de Bruyne. The Belgian suffered a devastating hamstring injury in the first game of the season and is expected to be out for a while.

Ahead of the side's clash against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday, September 30, Guardiola said in his press conference:

"John [Stones] is not ready. Kevin [De Bruyne] is not ready... Bernardo is not okay. I think the rest are fine. [John Stones] is better, much better. He feels really good. He is training alone but maybe next week or after Leipzig, he will start."

Stones has been out for the last nine games for Manchester City after reportedly aggravating a muscle injury, one he had been carrying since pre-season. While he is not expected to feature against Wolves or the upcoming UEFA Champions League clash against RB Leipzig, he could return soon.

Bernardo Silva is also out of contention for the game against Gary O'Neil's side. The Portugal international picked up a knock in City's win over Red Star Belgrade in the UCL.

Pep Guardiola claims out-of-favor Manchester City star will have chance to make a rare start

Kalvin Phillips is in line to make a rare start for the Cityzens.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has said that midfielder Kalvin Phillips is in the running to start in their upcoming Premier League clash against Wolves. Speaking to the press ahead of the game, he opened up the possibility of the 27-year-old to be in the starting XI.

He said:

"[Phillips] has a chance like the other ones. He's part of the group, [he has made] an incredible contribution when he doesn't play. I don't have any complaints."

"Sometimes we look for something specific (when selecting the team). If another team has the skills. Kalvin is a perfect one if the game is everything with the details he struggles more. Newcastle was tough, he was there, his physicality. He helped us to win against Forest."

A window for Phillips to start has opened up after Rodri received a straight red for violent conduct in Manchester City's 2-0 win over Nottingham Forest. Alongside the Englishman, new signings Mateo Kovacic and Matheus Nunes could also be in the running.

Phillips could be handed just his third start in the Premier League since signing from Leeds United last summer. He replaced Rodri in the game against Forest and also played the full 90 minutes in the EFL Cup loss to Newcastle United.