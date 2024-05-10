Pep Guardiola provides straightforward response to if he'll support Manchester United against Arsenal this weekend

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola offered his thoughts on whether he would support his arch-rivals Manchester United against Arsenal on Sunday (May 12). City trail the Premier League-leading Gunners by a point but have a game in hand.

The Cityzens, though, have a game in hand, having accrued 82 points from 35 games. Guardiola's side are unbeaten in 20 league games, winning 16, including the last six, as they look to win an unprecedented Premier League four-peat.

City have the chance to go top on Saturday when they travel to Fulham on Saturday (May 11), a day before the Gunners visit Old Trafford, looking to extend their four-game winning streak.

Ahead of the big game at the weekend, Guardiola was asked if he would be a United fan for a day as City look to beat the Gunners to a fourth straight Premier League title. He responded that his sole focus is to beat Fulham:

"I'm a City fan. Trying to beat Fulham, this is all I'm concerned about."

The Cityzens have won five of the last six Premier League titles, including the last three.

Manchester United vs Arsenal: A few tidbits

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag

Manchester United may have lost their last Premier League outing - 3-1 - at Arsenal earlier this season, but they have a good record at home against Mikel Arteta's side.

They have lost just once in 16 Premier League home games against the Gunners, with the sole defeat (1-0) coming in November 2022. The two team's last league meeting at Old Trafford saw United win 3-1, with Marcus Rashford bagging a brace.

Rashford's 10 goal contributions (six goals, four assists) against the Gunners is the most he has accrued against a single Premier League opponent. The Englishman scored in the 3-1 reverse at the Emirates earlier this season.

It's pertinent to note that the Red Devils have won just once in seven league games and are languishing in eighth place in the standings. Meanwhile, Arsenal are looking to win their first Premier League title since their historic 'Invincibles' triumph under the legendary Arsene Wenger in 2003-04.