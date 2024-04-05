Pep Guardiola provides update on Kevin De Bruyne and Erling Haaland's availability for Manchester City's clash against Crystal Palace

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has revealed the latest news on the availability of Erling Haaland and Kevin De Bruyne for the Crystal Palace game. The champions will continue their quest to return to the summit of the Premier League when they travel to face the Eagles on Saturday, April 6.

For the first time in four years, there is a real possibility of Guardiola's side falling short in their bid to win the Premier League. The Cityzens have claimed each of the last three editions of the competition, and are looking to become the first side to ever win four successive Premier League titles.

Manchester City currently sit in third place in the league, three points behind leaders Liverpool and one behind Arsenal. After back-to-back draws against the sides above them, they provided a timely reminder of their pedigree with a 4-1 thrashing of Aston Villa in midweek.

The champions didn't need the superstar duo of Erling Haaland and Kevin De Bruyne in the game, with both players remaining on the bench. Guardiola has now provided an update on them in his press conference ahead of the Palace game. He said that he is yet to decide on the participation of the duo, saying:

"I don't know yet. Playing 12.30 and just two days ago, I have to think."

Manchester City thrived despite the absence of the duo against Aston Villa, with Julian Alvarez filling in for Haaland at centre-forward. Phil Foden took on the De Bruyne role and delivered a hat-trick to lift the side over Villa.

Pep Guardiola's side will be wary of Oliver Glasner's Crystal Palace, having drawn 2-2 at the Etihad earlier this season. The champions let slip a two-goal cushion in that game and will be keen to avoid a repeat of such.

Manchester City join race for Georgian teenage sensation

Manchester City are reportedly looking to battle Premier League rivals Arsenal for the signing of Dinamo Tbilisi youngster Vakhtang Salia. The 16-year-old forward has enjoyed an impressive season back home in Georgia, and his performances have been eye-catching.

A report from CaughtOffside revealed that both sides are looking to sign the teenager. He has scored two goals and provided two assists in his first four senior starts. He holds the record for the youngest goalscorer in Georgian League history.

Salia is being considered for the Georgian senior national team to feature in this summer's European Championship. Manchester City have already signed two youngsters in Claudio Echeverri and Savio, and will now try to sign yet another rising star.

