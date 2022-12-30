Pep Guardiola pushing Manchester City to sign Real Madrid star - Reports

Manchester City are reportedly pushing hard to sign Real Madrid left-back Ferland Mendy.

The Cityzens are currently without a conventional left-back and have often relied on Joao Cancelo, who prefers to operate from the right.

While Mendy is a crucial player for Los Blancos, he is unhappy with the current financial terms of his deal with the Spanish giants (via Okdiario). Club president Florentino Perez hasn't given too much importance to the player's pleas for a salary increase.

Mendy is one of the few players in Carlo Ancelotti's team who can play as a left-back. However, they have the option of playing David Alaba and Nacho on the left side of defense as well.

Mendy's current deal with Real Madrid is set to expire in 2025. Manchester City certainly have the financial prowess to pay the fee needed to seal Mendy's signature.

Bet9ja @Bet9jaOfficial According to reports in Spain, Ferland Mendy's exit from Real Madrid is looking more and more likely.



The Frenchman is not considered to have a long-term future at the club.



Via: (FootballEspana) According to reports in Spain, Ferland Mendy's exit from Real Madrid is looking more and more likely.The Frenchman is not considered to have a long-term future at the club.Via: (FootballEspana) https://t.co/sm5sQvCkje

While Pep Guardiola's side already have a few top central defenders in their ranks, a new left-back will be a much-welcome addition to the team.

Since joining the club from Olympique Lyon in 2019, Mendy has made 122 appearances for Los Blancos, scoring five goals and providing 10 assists. He has been a regular for the team this season as well, starting in 16 out of 17 matches.

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola assessed Everton as opponents ahead of Premier League clash

Leeds United v Manchester City - Premier League

Manchester City are set to take on Everton at the Etihad on December 31 to close off their year. The Cityzens are currently second in the table and trail league leaders Arsenal by five points.

Pep Guardiola assessed their opponents ahead of the crucial clash as he said (via Manchester Evening News):

"The last two games against Liverpool and Leeds were so demanding, high intensity, we handle really well. I don't know what Everton will do, sometimes they press high but not last season. We have to know the transitions, start from Pickford."

He added:

"The quality is there, they have exceptional players. In this period, everyone's thinking of New Year's Eve, the distraction can be a problem. Two days after Leeds, we have to be ready."

Guardiola's side's attacking prowess has been notable this campaign. They have scored 43 goals in the league this season, with Erling Haaland scoring 20 of those in only 14 games.

The Norwegian is convincingly leading the race for the Golden Boot, with second-placed Harry Kane on 13 goals.

ESPN UK @ESPNUK Pep Guardiola was asked about Kalvin Phillips' fitness after saying he was overweight last week Pep Guardiola was asked about Kalvin Phillips' fitness after saying he was overweight last week 😅 https://t.co/iEeXdgJ8vb

Lionel Messi or Kylian Mbappe? Ranking the 10 best players of 2022 - Click here!

Poll : 0 votes