Pep Guardiola receives special gift from Egypt tourism board while on holiday with family after treble-winning season

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola received a special ‘Pharaoh’ trophy while on holiday in Egypt with his family.

Guardiola, his wife Cristina Serra, and their three children are visiting Egypt just off the back of a memorable season for the City manager. He guided his side to a treble, winning the Premier League, the Champions League, and the FA Cup.

The trophies keep on coming for the legendary coach. The Spaniard has been handed a 'Pharaoh' trophy by Egypt's Ministry of Tourism, per The Sun.

The Guardiola family have traveled to Cairo and Luxor, visiting the Sphinx and Great Pyramid of Giza. Historical landmarks and the former Barcelona manager is continuing to make a history of his own at the Etihad.

The Spanish tactician became the first manager in history to win two European trebles. He did so also while at Camp Nou in the 2008-09 campaign.

His City side didn't just win the continental treble, they did so in style. They went unbeaten for their entire Champions League campaign. The Cityzens lost just five times in the Premier League.

They also got one over their cross-city rivals Manchester United. Pep Guardiola's men beat the Red Devils 2-1 in the FA Cup final. The Spaniard definitely deserved his downtime in Egypt after a grueling season that ended up with a treble triumph.

Pep Guardiola set to lose 'fantastic' Manchester City skipper Ilkay Gundogan to Barcelona

Gundogan is heading to Pep Guardiola's former club Barcelona.

Pep Guardiola will almost certainly head into next season with City without Ilkay Gundogan. The German is joining the Spaniard's former employers Barcelona when his contract at the Etihad.

The Cityzens boss had been keen to keep hold of Gundogan after a stellar season. The 32-year-old scored 11 goals and provided seven assists in 51 games across competitions.

Guardiola admitted that he was aware of Barca's interest before they struck an agreement with Gundogan. He lauded his now former captain, saying:

“I’m aware of Barcelona interest in signing Gundo, but we’re also very interested in keeping him at the club! I hope he stays with us. If Barca succeed in signing him, they will get a great, fantastic player."

Sky Sports reports that Gundogan is joining the Blaugrana on a three-year deal. He leaves City having cemented his place as a club legend among supporters at the Etihad.

The German scored 60 goals and provided 40 assists in 304 games with Guardiola's side. He won the Premier League five times, the Champions League, two FA Cups, and four League Cups.

