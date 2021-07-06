Pep Guardiola remains coy on Manchester City's summer transfer plans 

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has revealed that he does not know what the summer entails for his club.

The Premier League champions have been heavily linked with a summer move for Harry Kane, and the England international is expected to cost upwards of £100m.

However, Guardiola has stated that Manchester City will 'do what they can' in the summer while also keeping mum on any potential deals.

Speaking to TV3, as relayed by Mundo Deportivo, the City manager said:

“I imagine that if we want to sign a Barcelona or Real Madrid players for €100m or so, they will not complain. They will be delighted that it can be done. I hope they would. I don’t know how the market will end. I don’t know, with Txiki [Begiristain], what we can do because many times you want to do things that aren’t possible.

“What we can do, we will do and if not, we’ll continue with the squad we have, with which we have won three league in four years and we have finally reached a Champions League final.”

Manchester City recently lost the services of Sergio Aguero and Eric Garcia on free transfers to Barcelona but replacements for the two players are yet to be sanctioned.

Do Manchester City need a summer spending spree to remain competitive?

Manchester City won the league last season

Manchester City have been one of the most dominant sides in the English game under the management of Pep Guardiola. The Etihad outfit reclaimed the league title last season, setting a number of records along the way.

This is the barest minimum expected, considering the huge funds that have been expended on strengthening the squad in the last decade.

Sergio Aguero's departure has robbed Manchester City of the most lethal goalscorer in their history and one of the finest forwards to ever grace the Premier League.

If the club are to sign Harry Kane, they will be getting a bonafide world-class striker who could make the transition post-Aguero virtually seamless.

However, Tottenham are likely to demand a sizable fee for the transfer of their talisman and it is unknown if the Premier League champions can afford such a lofty fee in these COVID times.

Pep Guardiola's statements are far from revealing, but even without adding another player, Manchester City will still be among the favorites to win the league title next season.

