Pep Guardiola responds when asked about Erling Haaland deciding to hand penalty to Omar Marmoush before miss in Manchester City’s FA Cup final loss

Pep Guardiola has stated that he doesn't know why Erling Haaland decided to let Omar Marmoush take the penalty during Manchester City’s 1-0 FA Cup final defeat against Crystal Palace. The two teams clashed at the Wembley Stadium on Saturday, May 17.
Eberechi Eze gave Crystal Palace the lead in the 16th minute after getting on the end of a well-worked counter-attack. However, City had the opportunity to equalise before the break after referee Stuart Artwell adjudged Tyrick Mitchell to have brought down Bernardo Silva in the box.
Manchester City’s designated penalty taker, Haaland, decided to give the spot kick to Omar Marmoush. The latter's attempt from the spot was thwarted by Crystal Palace goalkeeper Dean Henderson.
Speaking after the match, Guardiola said he didn’t know why Haaland allowed Marmoush to take the penalty. He said (via City Xtra on X):
"They decided on the pitch. I don't know. I didn't speak with them, I don't know..."
City midfielder Bernardo Silva also echoed Guardiola’s sentiments about why Haaland decided to give Marmoush the penalty. He told BBC Radio 5 Live:
"I don't know. Normally Erling [Haaland] is the taker but they decided Omar [Marmoush] take it. I wasn't in the decision so I'm not sure. Penalty misses can happen. That wasn't the main issue - of course it was important but we had other opportunities."
Dean Henderson was the hero for the Eagles as he made six saves to help his side win their first major trophy in their 119-year history. On the other hand, Manchester City will end the season without winning a major trophy.
Dean Henderson said he knew he would save Omar Marmoush’s penalty during Crystal Palace’s FA Cup win over Manchester City
After the match, Crystal Palace shot-stopper Dean Henderson claimed he knew he would deny Omar Marmoush from the spot after Erling Haaland gave the responsibility to the Egyptian forward.
Henderson stated he wasn’t sure of where Haaland was going to put the ball had he stepped up. However, he believed he would make the save after he saw that Marmoush would take the penalty. He told the BBC:
"It's incredible, we had a feeling it'd be our day today. The manager had a gameplan, we executed. We deserve this so much. Haaland might've stepped up, I didn't know which way he'd go, but Marmoush, I knew which way he was going. I knew I would save it."
Haaland has scored 30 goals in 42 appearances across competitions, while Marmoush has found the net seven times for Manchester City in 20 appearances across competitions this season.