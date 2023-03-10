Pep Guardiola responds to Kyle Walker situation amid Manchester City defender’s alleged sexual assault charge

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola reacted to right-back Kyle Walker's alleged sexual assault charge. A video of Walker recently emerged on social media where the full-back can be seen exposing his private parts in a bar and touching a woman in an inappropriate manner.

Guardiola was recently quizzed about the incident. The Spanish manager claimed that it was a private situation between the club and Walker and he was unwilling to discuss it publicly.

Guardiola said (via Manchester Evening News):

"A private issue. We solve it internally with him. This is not the place to discuss private issues."

When further asked if players need to be more careful in today's world, Guardiola said:

"Yeah definitely, completely different from years ago, They know it. When you open the door at home they need to know they will be filmed whatever they do. That is society."

Walker has been a crucial player for the Cityzens this season, making 21 appearances. Since joining Manchester City in 2017, the defender has made 236 appearances for them.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola spoke ahead of the clash against Crystal Palace

Manchester City are set to return to action on March 11 as they take on Crystal Palace in a Premier League away clash. Patrick Vieira's team are 12th in the league table with 27 points from 25 matches.

Ahead of the trip to Selhurst Park, Guardiola was quizzed about Vieira's impact on the Palace side. The Spaniard replied, saying (via Manchester City's official website):

"I've not been with him in the locker room but his experience as football player, he was in France already had big experience and with Palace he's done a really good job."

Speaking about the match against Palace, Guardiola added:

"Premier League every game is difficult, at home as well. Crystal Palace we struggle a lot to get results."

City are second in the Premier League table with 58 points on the board in 26 matches. They currently trail league leaders Arsenal by five points.

