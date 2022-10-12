Pep Guardiola reveals Erling Haaland fitness concern ahead of Liverpool vs Manchester City clash

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has explained why he rested Erling Haaland against FC Copenhagen ahead of this weekend's clash with Liverpool.

The Cityzens could only clinch a 0-0 draw against the Danish side in their Champions League meeting on October 11.

Riyad Mahrez had missed a penalty in the 25th minute before Sergi Gomez was sent off in the 30th minute as Copenhagen ended their European winning run.

Haaland was an intriguing omission from City's starting XI and remained on the substitutes bench for the entirety of the draw at the Parken Stadium.

Guardiola has given his reasons for benching the prolific Norweigan, saying that fatigue has started to take its toll.

He told the club's official website:

"He finished the game against Southampton so so tired and he didn't recover well these two, three days. Yesterday was not good, today was a little bit better but not perfect and we decided not to take the risk."

Haaland has been in sensational form since arriving at the Etihad Stadium from Borussia Dortmund in the summer for £54 million.

The forward has bagged 20 goals in just 13 appearances in all competitions and Manchester City fans will be eager for him to return this weekend.

Guardiola's men take on Liverpool at Anfield on October 16 and will be looking to continue their unbeaten start to the season.

The Cityzens sit second in the league, a point behind leaders Arsenal, winning seven of their nine fixtures.

The 0-0 draw with Copenhagen sees them remain at the top of Group G in the Champions League. They are three points ahead of second-placed Dortmund.

Manchester City will want Haaland fresh for Liverpool

The schedule of games for Manchester City is in intense with the 2022 FIFA World Cup on the horizon at the end of November.

The Citzyens face Liverpool at Anfield at the weekend and there will be an eagerness for Haaland to be in top-notch condition.

City lacked killer instinct against Copenhagen despite having had a first-half penalty.

After Mahrez had missed from the spot, Gomez's red card turned the game into a much more closely fought encounter.

Haaland can be expected to have taken the penalty should he have been on the pitch and it shows the enormous impact he has had since arriving in the summer.

They are up against Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool, who are stumbling in the league as they sit in 10th, winning two, losing as many of their eight fixtures.

Despite this, the Merseysiders are always a threat and Manchester City will know all about the threat they pose having beaten them to the title by just a point last season.

