Pep Guardiola reveals reason for benching Manchester City superstar in UCL clash against Real Madrid

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has explained why midfielder Kevin De Bruyne won't start against Real Madrid on Tuesday (April 9) in the UEFA Champions League quarterfinal first leg.

In a rematch of last season's semifinal - which Guardiola's side won 5-1 on aggregate - the two sides have renewed acquaintances again, this time with a place in the last-four on the line.

City arrive in imperious form, having gone unbeaten in 22 games across competitions, winning 18, since losing 1-0 at Aston Villa in the Premier League four months ago.

However, the defending treble winners will have to take on La Liga leaders Los Blancos without influential midfielder De Bruyne, who vomitted on arriving in the locker room. Guardiola explained (as per transfer guru Fabrizio Romano):

“He feels unwell. We made a meeting, He was ready, and when we arrived, in the locker room, he started to vomit, and he said: 'I'm not ready'”.

Last year, City drew their semifinal first-leg 1-1 at the Bernabeu before running riot at the Etihad, winning 5-1, to reach their second Champions League final. They beat Inter Milan 1-0 to win the competition for the first time.

How has Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne fared against Real Madrid?

Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne

Kevin De Bruyne is widely regarded as one of the best active midfielders in the game.

The Manchester City star is one of the crown jewels in a star-studded team, having contributed a century of goals (100) and assists (166) apiece in 372 games across competitions.

That includes eight games against 14-time Champions League winners Real Madrid, where De Bruyne has bagged three goals and four assists. City have won four of these games and lost twice.

The Belgian playmaker has had multiple goal contributions thrice against Los Blancos. He scored and assisted in the 2-1 Round of 16 first-leg away win in 2019-20.

In 2021-22, De Bruyne repeated the trick, this time in a 4-3 first-leg home win in the semifinals. Last season, the 32-year-old scored twice in the aforementioned 4-0 semifinal second-leg win at the Etihad over Real Madrid, which sent City to their second Champions League final.