Pep Guardiola reveals reason for Erling Haaland's absence from Manchester City's starting XI for knockout clash against Real Madrid

Erling Haaland was named on the bench in Manchester City’s clash with Real Madrid in the second leg of the Champions League playoffs to the round of 16 on Wednesday, February 19. The Cityzens traveled to Santiago Bernabeu for the reverse fixture against Los Blancos at a disadvantage after losing 3-2 at the Etihad.

Ad

Despite losing the first leg, Haaland stood out for Manchester City as he scored a brace in either half. But their capitulation in the last seven minutes of the game saw Real Madrid leave Etihad victorious.

His goal against Los Blancos was the first in his fifth attempt, and he was expected to spearhead City’s attack in the return leg at the Bernabeu.

But the Norwegian was surprisingly excluded from the starting lineup after the team news of the second leg was released due to an injury suffered in the closing stages of their Premier League clash with Newcastle over the weekend.

Ad

Trending

Meanwhile, Guardiola cleared the air ahead of the kick-off on why Haaland was left out of the starting lineup. The Manchester City boss told the media at the Bernabeu that Haaland made him aware of his fitness as late as Wednesday morning. Guardiola said (via City Xtra):

"Not close enough. Trained a little bit yesterday but spoke this morning and said he doesn't feel good so we choose another one."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

However, Haaland ended up being an unused substitute as Guardiola never brought him in the blockbuster fixture. Manchester City went on to lose 3-1 and suffered an aggregate loss of 6-3.

''This time they have been better'' - Pep Guardiola says Manchester City were not good enough after 3-1 loss to Real Madrid

Manchester City’s 2024-25 Champions League came to an end on Wednesday night as they were battered by Real Madrid 3-1 at Santiago Bernabeu.

Ad

A Kylian Mbappe hat-trick ensured the Spanish giants comfortably progressed to the round of 16. Nico Gonzalez pulled one back for the reigning Premier League champions in the second minute of stoppage time.

Speaking after the game, Guardiola claimed that Real Madrid were the better team and they deserved to go through. He said (via the club’s website):

“The best team won; they deserved it. We made good Champions league campaigns in the past, [reaching the] semi-finals and finals, but this season no. I had the feeling in the previous three [years] we were better than them, this time they have been better.’’

Ad

“They can run, can make long possessions, high pressing, dynamic movement, defend well. They deserve it. We need to learn from it. We need to accept it and move forward.”

Guardiola further conceded that he was pained with the 3-2 loss at the Etihad and promises to qualify for next season’s Champions League.

“The game 2-3 at home was hard to swallow. Here it is not easy. Even with a positive result at home I know how good they are. With time, the team and the club will accept what it is. Now we have 13 Premier League games and we will try to be here next year. We have been unbelievable and we have to try, step-by-step, to get better.”

Manchester City will next be in action against Liverpool in the Premier League on Sunday, February 23.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback