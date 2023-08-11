Pep Guardiola’s daughter Maria thrills fans in stylish yellow swimsuit as Manchester City prepares to begin Premier League season

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola's daughter, Maria Guardiola, recently uploaded a series of bikini snaps on her Instagram account.

Guardiola's daughter is currently one of the most famous social media influencers in the world. She's famous for her stunning pictures and the way she represents herself on her social media accounts.

Also, she regularly uploads her pictures as well as snaps from her adventures on her social media account. Consequently, she has more than 700,000 followers on her Instagram account. Moreover, her fans also adore all of her posts, with lovely comments and tons of likes.

Similarly, she recently uploaded a series of pictures on her Instagram account, in which she can be seen wearing different colors of bikinis.

"Orange or yellow," she captioned her latest post on Instagram.

The daughter of the famous Spanish coach is also becoming a renowned personality in the modelling world. She currently works as a model for Premier Model Management, and Maria Guardiola also has a number of sponsorship contracts with various firms.

Pep Guardiola's Manchester City looks forward to completing the signing of a Brazilian midfielder

Just before the start of the new season of the Premier League, Pep Guardiola has been looking forward to closing on the deal for West Ham United's Lucas Paqueta.

As reported by journalist Mohamed Bouhafsi, the Brazilian midfielder has agreed to a six-year deal with Manchester City. It's also been revealed that the Etihad outfit made an offer of €85 million plus €10 million for the former AC Milan star.

Following the departure of Riyad Mahrez, Pep Guardiola has been looking forward to filling the gaps. Hence, the addition of Paqueta will let the Spanish coach experiment more independently in the midfield for the upcoming season. Last season, he scored five goals and provided seven assists for the Hammers.

Manchester City will start their 2023–24 Premier League campaign against Burnley as visitors. Pep Guardiola's side has been looking strong, and they will be looking forward to a dominant title defense with the addition of Josko Gvardiol and Mateo Kovacic to their team.