Pep Guardiola says Manchester City have no chance against Manchester United if they repeat Southampton mistakes

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola recently slammed his team's sub-par outing in their recent 2-0 EFL Cup quarter-final loss against Southampton. He also predicted a defeat against rivals Manchester United in the process.

The Cityzens failed to progress to the EFL Cup semi-final stage due to an inspired Southampton performance at the St. Mary's Stadium on Wednesday, January 11.

Sekou Mara and Moussa Djenepo scored within five minutes of each other's goals in the first half to seal the tie in favor of Southampton.

Speaking at a post-match press conference, Guardiola asserted that Manchester City are set to face problems on their Premier League trip to Manchester United on Saturday, January 14.

"A different competition, of course, if we perform in this way, we don't have a chance," he said. "I know the moment they have. For many years, they've been looking forward to stay in this position. We know exactly what to do to play better and we're going to try to do it."

Sharing his thoughts on losing to Southampton, Guardiola continued:

"The best team won. They were better. We had a bad night, they played good. We had a bad start. They performed well. We have to deserve it. I want to deserve it and today was not the case. Southampton deserve to be in the semi-final of this competition."

Claiming Manchester City were far from their best, Guardiola added:

"It was a bad night. I know them quite well. We didn't get close to what we are. After three days against Chelsea and today, the difference. Nothing to say. They were better, we congratulate them and accept it. We have to be prepared for every single game when you play for Manchester City. Today we were not."

The Cityzens are currently second in the 2022-23 Premier League table with 39 points from 17 games, five points below league leaders Arsenal. Manchester United, on the other hand, are in fourth spot with 35 points from the same number of matches.

Manchester United aiming to close points gap with neighbours Manchester City

Manchester United are bidding to register their ninth consecutive victory across all competitions this weekend. The club made it eight wins in a row with a comfortable 3-0 result over Charlton Athletic in the EFL Cup quarter-finals at Old Trafford on Tuesday, January 10.

Erik ten Hag's side are expected to be without Jadon Sancho, Donny van de Beek, and Axel Tuanzebe with their respective injuries against arch-rivals Manchester City on Saturday. Diogo Dalot is expected to return to action after recovering from his minor hamstring issue.

Earlier in October, Manchester United slumped to a humiliating 6-3 loss at the Etihad Stadium against City. Both Erling Haaland and Phil Foden scored hat-tricks during their team's dominating performance.

