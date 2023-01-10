Pep Guardiola sends heartfelt message to Gareth Bale, signals desire to play golf with Welshman after retirement

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has lauded the career of Gareth Bale following the latter's retirement from the game. The Spanish coach joked that Bale can now become a great golf player.

The Real Madrid legend has hung up his boots after a memorable career that saw him play for Los Blancos, Tottenham Hotspur, Southampton and Los Angeles FC in the MLS. Bale, 33, won five UEFA Champions League titles - a feat no other British player has been able to match.

Bale was Wales' protagonist throughout his career, instrumental in leading the side to the 2016 and 2020 European Championships. He also captained his nation to their first FIFA World Cup campaign since 1958 in Qatar last year.

Guardiola never got the opportunity to manage Bale but has lauded the former Tottenham winger for having a fabulous career. In his post-match press conference ahead of Manchester City's Carabao Cup quarterfinal with Southampton on Wednesday (January 11), the Spaniard said:

"Too expensive. (ever try to sign him) What a player. Fantastic career, won a lot of things. I think he represents Wales with more than 100 caps, and now he can become a fantastic golf player."

The Welshman is renowned for golfing, and Guardiola suggests that one day he could play with the former Los Blancos attacker:

"(Invite him to play golf) He was busy maybe; now he has time. I will invite him again."

Gareth Bale became the world's most expensive player in 2013 when he joined Madrid from Tottenham for a fee of more than £80 million. He carved out many memorable moments during his career, including a remarkable overhead kick in Los Blancos' 3-1 Champions League final win over Liverpool in 2018.

Many regard Bale as the best British player in history, and his accomplishments speak for themselves. He managed 186 goals and 137 assists in 554 senior club games.

Gareth Bale deserves statue outside Cardiff City Stadium, says Wales manager Rob Page

Gareth Bale carved out a memorable international career.

Page is surprised by Gareth Bale's decision to retire at the age of 33 but believes he will be remembered for putting Wales on the international football map. Bale won 111 caps during his career and helped the Dragons to the European Championships semifinals in 2016.

He was asked if the Madrid legend deserves a statue outside the Cardiff City Stadium where Wales play their home games. Page responded in the affirmative, saying (via the Mirror):

“Of course, I would fully support that. Not just for what he has done for the football team but Wales as a country. He has put us on the map globally."

Page continued:

“You have to do something for him; he has been such a legend and an icon. It is phenomenal what he has done for us as nation. What a career that man has had.”

Gareth Bale spent the last few months of his club career at MLS side Los Angeles FC, while his last game for Wales was a 3-0 loss to England at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

