Pep Guardiola subjected to "sacked in the morning" chants from Arsenal fans in Manchester City's loss to the Gunners

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola was subjected to "sacked in the morning" chants from Arsenal fans during the side's clash at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday, February 2. The defending champions suffered a disappointing 5-1 loss to the north London side.

Captain Martin Odegaard put the Gunners ahead in the game as early as the second minute off a Kai Havertz assist after an error by Manuel Akanji in front of his 18-yard box. Erling Haaland restored parity for the Cityzens with a close-range header in the 55th minute.

The Gunners had their noses up in front just a minute later thanks to a sublime strike from Thomas Partey, which deflected off John Stones into the net. From then on, Mikel Arteta's men ran riot. Myles Lewis-Skelly, Havertz, and substitute Ethan Nwaneri all scored one each to hand Manchester City their heaviest league loss of the season so far.

Trending

During the 85th minute, with the score at 4-1, Arsenal fans began chanting "You're getting sacked in the morning!" towards Pep Guardiola.

Expand Tweet

Guardiola is currently undergoing his worst season ever as Manchester City's manager. The Sky Blues have lost seven league games so far and are currently a shadow of the team they used to be.

Dsespite City's poor run of form, there have been no serious talks about a sack for the Spanish manager, who signed a two-year contract extension until 2027 in November last year.

City are fourth in the league standings with 41 points, the same number of points as Newcastle, who are in fifth position. They have also struggled in Europe, winning just three of their eight Champions League matches, and will face Real Madrid in the playoffs round.

Who will Manchester City play next in the league after loss to Arsenal?

Manchester City looked to be putting their league season back on track before the 5-1 defeat to Arsenal. Pep Guardiola's side were on a six-game unbeaten run (four wins, two draws) in the league before the clash with the Gunners.

However, their latest result suggests that the six-time champions are still far from being back to their best. The Cityzens have a difficult set of league matches lined up for February.

They will next take on Newcastle at home (February 15) before welcoming league leaders Liverpool to the Etihad the following week (February 23). Manchester City will wrap up the month with an away clash with Tottenham Hotspur on February 26.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback