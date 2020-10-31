Pep Guardiola turns down Barcelona return in favour of Manchester City stay

Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola has poured cold water over speculation that he may be tempted to return to Barcelona.

The Spaniard enjoyed four extremely fruitful years at the Catalan club, winning the league three times in that period. He also won the Copa del Rey and the Champions League twice during his tenure.

He then moved on to coach Bayern Munich before taking over the reins at Manchester City in 2016. Guardiola has won the Premier League twice at the club so far. The Spaniard's quest for a third title in England has been somewhat overshadowed by speculation over his future.

Guardiola's current contract at City runs down at the end of the 2020-21 season and talk of a contract extension hasn't been forthcoming as of now.

In addition, Barcelona presidential candidate Victor Font has announced that he intends to bring Guardiola back to Nou Camp should he be installed at the helm of the ailing club.

However, Guardiola has confirmed his commitment to Manchester City and stated that he hopes he will be rewarded with a new contract at the club.

"I'm incredibly happy here [Manchester City], I'm delighted to be here, and hopefully, I can do a good job this season to stay longer," said Guardiola.

Pep: "My period as Barça manager is over. I think once in a lifetime you have to do things. There are incredible people who can be in charge there, now for example Koeman. It's over, I will come back to my city to see my club, to watch the game, it's done” @SamLee #FCB 🇪🇸🛑 — Hagrid ✆ (@HagridFCB) October 31, 2020

Barcelona are in a financial crisis as bankruptcy looms

Advertisement

Barcelona recently parted ways with former president Josep Bartomeu and the entire board that functioned under him after a vote of no confidence against them.

It is now being reported that the club is in a financial crisis that could see players forced to take a 30% pay cut in order to clear up €190 million in their wage budget. If they don't manage to do this, the club could be facing bankruptcy.

(🌕) Salary Reduction: The impressions after the meeting yesterday were good on both sides. The players understand Barça’s economic situation and are willing to listen to proposals regarding a reduction in salaries. @sergisoleMD @martinezferran #FCB 🚨💰 — Hagrid ✆ (@HagridFCB) October 31, 2020

Additionally, Lionel Messi's future at Barcelona is also up in the air as the player is in the final year of his contract and has made his intention to leave clear. Bringing Pep Guardiola back to the club could go a long way towards stabilizing the ship and persuading Messi to sign a new contract.

However, with Guardiola keen to continue in England and Lionel Messi linked with a move to Manchester City, it would seem as though neither player nor manager will be at Barcelona next season.