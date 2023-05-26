Pep Guardiola urges La Liga to learn from Premier League following racism incident involving Vinicius Jr.

Pep Guardiola recently claimed that La Liga should learn from the Premier League and take strict action against racism while discussing the issues around football and Vinicius Junior. The Brazilian attacker has been the subject of vile racist chants from opposition fans since his arrival in Spain.

The matter boiled up when the Brazilian was once again treated in an appalling manner by Valencia fans in a recent La Liga game at the Mestalla. Speaking about the issue, Guardiola recently said (via Manchester Evening News):

"They should [La Liga learn from the Premier League]. Here they are so strict [on fighting racism]. They know what they have to do. This is a problem everywhere... thinking that we are better than our neighbours, we are better than the other one."

He added:

"For all generations everywhere. Our ancestors come from migrants, wars, dictators and have to move on from countries. Build families there and come back to where you're born."

Pep Guardiola further said:

"The problem is that there is racism everywhere. Not just for gender, but for colour. Believing that our language is better than the other one, our country is better than the other one. We need to accept the diversity like a human being, but right now, we are far away from that. Hopefully we can get better in Spain but I'm not optimistic."

Further reflecting on the Vinicus issue, the Spaniard said:

"There are a lot of black people stepping forward to defend what they should not defend. Hopefully justice will do it."

Vinicius is one of La Liga's best players. Hence, he endures the wrath of the opposition fans. However, hurling racist chants at a individual is something that can never be tolerated.

Pep Guardiola had a legendary stint in La Liga

During his time at Barcelona, Pep Guardiola established himself as arguably the best manager in the world. His Barcelona side ruled La Liga and is considered amongst the best footballing teams of all time.

Under Guardiola's tutelage, Barca played 247 matches between 2008 and 2012. They won a massive 179 of those games. He won 14 trophies, including two UEFA Champions Leagues and three La Liga titles.

Guardiola's Manchester City side have been similarly dominant in English football. While they are yet to win the UCL, that duck could be broken with a win against Inter Milan in this season's final.

