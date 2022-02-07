"Pep Guardiola doesn't use forwards" - Sergio Aguero fires Julian Alvarez transfer warning and names Argentine's best position at Manchester City

Fast-rising Argentine forward Julian Alvarez has joined Manchester City on a five-and-a-half-year deal valid until the summer of 2027.

Reacting to the transfer, former Cityzens striker Sergio Aguero has raised concerns over what the player's potential role will be at the Etihad Stadium.

The two attackers have had the privilege of knowing each other from their time in the national team. Sergio Aguero has opened up on their relationship.

"Julian is good, really really good," the Manchester City legend said of Julian Alvarez during a session with his fans on Twitch.

"I get on really well with him. The times we were together in the Argentine national team we would always have a real laugh.

"He asked me things and as a striker I would tell him my experience although obviously after that he decides."

During his time at the club, Sergio Aguero missed a significant number of matches, with Pep Guardiola opting to play without a striker. The legendary forward is afraid Julian Alvarez could suffer the same fate when he finally links up with the reigning Premier League champions.

"I like Julian as a player but we'll have to see how they're going to use him at City. I don't know if he's going to get used to playing as a No.9 centre-forward because I think he's someone who likes to move around.

"Personally I'd put him up front and let him roam and break the lines because he's a very active footballer, I'd have him as an inside forward or attacking midfielder or winger.

"The thing is that Manchester City, Pep Guardiola, doesn't use forwards. I was a 9 but Pep often didn't play with forwards and so I didn't feature. He got used to that, it was a tactic of his. I really don't know right now where Julian could fit in at City."

Sergio Aguero was a beast in front of goal during his time at the Etihad Stadium, recording 260 goals and 73 assists to his name in 390 games.

He also led the Cityzens to claim multiple honors, including five Premier League titles, six EFL Cups, one FA Cup and three Community Shields.

Although Julian Alvarez is still developing his game, the Argentine has already shown he could be a decisive figure in front of goal.

He bagged 24 goals and 15 assists for River Plate last season. Can he walk in Aguero's footsteps at Manchester City? Well, only time will tell.

